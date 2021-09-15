what’s behind the film directed by Susanna Fogel?

MILAN – Writers Susanna Fogel and David Iserson often found themselves in a Los Angeles café to work and exchange ideas, despite working on different projects. And from this exchange it was born Your ex never dies, directed by Susanna Fogel in 2018 with Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Gillian Anderson. The intention was to create a project that would combine two very distant genres: comedy and classic action film. And indeed, Your ex never dies (you can find it on CHILI) seems to be a mix between The bride’s friends And James Bond, all centered on feminine strength and on the deep friendship between two women.

The story follows Audrey and Morgan, two friends in their thirties who live in Los Angeles. Suddenly, Audrey’s ex, Drew (Justin Theroux), breaks into their apartment: he’s hiding from a group of murderous spies that hunt him down. Audrey and Morgan find themselves involved in a sort of international intrigue, catapulted into a world of spies, assassins and secret agents, forced to take action facing ruthless killers to save the world. It is a story that often sees male characters as protagonists, but the two creators really wanted to change the game and reverse the roles.

“The idea was to use two characters who do not belong in an action movie, but who must survive when they find themselves in this adrenaline and aggressive world of Bourne Identity.Explains David Iserson. The two women are very different from each other and are much stronger than they seem: Audrey is bright and intelligent but always doubts herself and is very insecure, Morgan instead is a girl with a soft heart, knows no limits and always throws herself. in challenges. The friendship between the two is the dynamic at the heart of the story, and here too Your ex never dies it breaks away from the classic stories between friends we are used to.

Susanna Fogel affirms it: “There are all these films with male friends at the center but much less about female friends. Yes, there are women in romantic comedies, but we don’t often see women with their girlfriends and how ridiculous those relationships can be sometimes, yet for many women it represents the most important relationship of their life“. “We didn’t want it to be like the other friendship movies where at one point the two argue and split up. They always love and appreciate each other, and enjoy each other’s companyAdds David Iserson.

The irreverence and the particularity of the screenplay convinced the two protagonists to participate in the film, as Mila Kunis eloquently explained: «It was one of the funniest, most offbeat and wonderful comedies I’ve ever read, it was really tough! It could have been interpreted without problems even by two guys … and instead there are two badass girls“. The film also breaks the clichés of soft action scenes in comedies, which here are very adrenaline-pumping and surprising. In short, between chases and betrayals, comic moments and romantic scenes, Your ex never dies it is a pleasant surprise to be rediscovered.

Here you can see the trailer for Your Ex Never Dies: