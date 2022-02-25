What’s behind “the Kelvin resurrection” in the new Star Trek sequel? – Spoiler Time

A few days ago, the emotions trekkie of thousands of fans around the world were put on red alert, when Paramount Pictures informed –among an avalanche of announcements– that he will return to the crew of the USS Enterprise of the timeline Kelvin (that spatio-temporal relaxation that made JJ Abrams on 2009) for one more adventure, presumably with the full cast. And although the task seems complicated before the “goodbye” declarations of Chris Pine A few years ago, there is no figure that does not convince an actor, especially when the star in question has not had much work recently…

What trekkers veterans, we also celebrate (in fact paramount has done VERY well, with several series and products that vindicate this beloved franchise), but the absence of the other film projects (Tarantino and another over there) makes us think… What really happened, that it was decided to return to the recent formula, despite the fact that the third film (Star Trek Beyond) was not at all what was expected? According to media like Variety and dead linethis change of plans is actually due to something that excites us a lot as fans and specialized followers of the franchise: apparently, the studios have spent this time exploring the best path for this franchise in the cinema, and one of the strong elements was an intense marketing investigation, in which fans and moviegoers… preferred that the complete cast and current “reboot” return in all its glory! Of course we talk about Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and simon pegg with the sad absence of Anton Yechinwho died in 2016. Curious thing: it was just said that NO ONE of the cast was aware of this “green light” to the sequel, and that there is not even an advanced script, to actually shoot at the end of this! 2022!

And even if you read somewhere that “the actors had complicated agendas” or “they were giving themselves time to see other options” this is false, because among the strongest alternatives was the project of Quentin Tarantinowhich was logically frustrated (in the words of the mr spock) because nobody wants a movie star travel “adults only” and with Klingon and human guts flying around. What is interesting and should not worry us is to think that the same Daniel Craig came back like him 007 Come in Specter and No Time to Die…6 years apart (regardless of pandemic delays)! Or do you? the wrongly called star trek 4 (which would actually be star trek 14 because the original timeline was never ruled out) will premiere on December 23, 2023¡7 years after Beyond! Produces abramsunder the direction of Matt Shakman (WandaVision).

and hopefully Josh Friedman (Avatar 2) and Cameron Squires (WandaVision) write a good story… so that the mistakes of Beyond!

