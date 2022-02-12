What’s behind the KPMG hype for Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Source: AdobeStock / JHVEPhoto

The universe crypto he is thrilled by the news that the full-service auditing, tax and consulting firm KPMG in Canada, it added the first two cryptocurrencies to its treasury. However, while the news is important to the industry, it could help to keep in mind that the company in question is an independent KPMG subsidiary and the size of the investment has not been disclosed.

The KPMG subsidiary said on Monday that “the allocation includes Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), as well as carbon offsets to ensure a zero-carbon transaction to deliver on the company’s stated environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. “

The firm added that it used the execution and custody services of Gemini Trust Company LLC.

They also established a governance committee that included stakeholders from Finance, Risk Management, Advisory, Audit and Tax, in order to provide oversight and approve this treasury assignment.

The announcement also noted that this is a “one-of-a-kind investment” for KPMG in Canada and reflects the company’s commitment to emerging technologies and maturing asset classes, including crypto assets and blockchain technology, which they believe “will become a regular part of the asset mix”.

“As we are a private company, we cannot disclose the amount or allocation of the allocation. However, what we can say is that we are taking a prudent approach to investing in cryptocurrencies and will continue to do so in the future,” a spokesperson for the the company told Cryptonews.com, adding that it only considered BTC and ETH for this investment.

According to the spokesperson, this is one of many initiatives in the cryptocurrency sector that they are examining and “will consider other innovative investment opportunities in the future”.

The spokesperson also noted that the company has improved its strategic skills and educational seminars to include discussions on the metaverse and NFT, as well as decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and GameFi.

KPMG LLP is established under the laws of Ontario, Canada. He is a member of KPMG’s global organization of independent member companies affiliated with the leading accounting firm KPMG International: “Each KPMG company is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.”

KPMG’s move is “a big deal”

Despite being an affiliate of KPMG International, numerous commentators within the crypto industry have described the move as “a big deal,” arguing that a growing number of global and often conservative companies are adding cryptocurrencies to their asset roster in annual reports. .

Source: Dr. Jeff Ross (Pleb Advisor) / Twitter

Others believe that a large company – or in this case a subsidiary of it – can lead others to follow suit. Alistair Milne, chief investment officer of Altana Digital Currency Fund said that “KPMG, one of the” big three global accounting firms, has Bitcoin on its balance sheet now and people still think it won’t catch on as part of corporate reserves. “

Additionally, some have argued that regardless of its size, KPMG’s investment in cryptocurrencies is more important news than Tesla’s purchase of BTC. But again: it was not KPMG that made the investment, but a company under its cover.

Cryptonews.com has reached out to both KPMG in Canada and KPMG International for comment.

