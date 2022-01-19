What’s behind the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard King billionaire deal

At $ 68.7 billion, Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard King is the highest amount a company has ever spent in the history of the gaming industry to buy another.

Much higher than the $ 12.7 billion that, just a few days ago, announced Take-Two, publisher of Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K and Civilization, to buy Zynga, creator of FarmVille and Words with Friends; and many more than the 7.5 billion that Microsoft has always spent in 2020 on Zenimax Media and with it brands such as The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout.

Following the acquisition, which is expected to close by June 2023, Microsoft will become the third largest company in the world by video game revenues, behind Tencent and Sony.

If the interpretation of the Zynga acquisition is only one, mobile and the more than 180 million active users that Zynga’s games gather every month, that of Activision Blizzard King, as well as being much broader, is more nuanced.

Microsoft’s aims

Microsoft has three goals by acquiring Activision Blizzard King.

The first concerns the furniture, which today represents 52% of the world gaming market, according to Newzoo’s estimates, that is 93.2 billion dollars. King, which Activision Blizzard bought in 2015 for $ 5.9 billion, is the producer of the Candy Crush series.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, King garnered 245 million monthly active users – a lot. Activision brings 119 million, strong of online games such as Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile, while Blizzard 26 million.

The development studios involved in the acquisition

In a press release, Microsoft specifically mentions Halo and Warcraft as games that the acquisition will allow gamers to play “anywhere”.

The reference is to the presence of a cloud gaming system that allows you to play any game included in the Game Pass on a smartphone, as long as the user is a subscriber to the service; but also to the possibilities that a multi-platform production, such as the one that Microsoft has been carrying out for some years, allows to pursue.

“And with games like Candy Crush, Activision Blizzard’s mobile business represents a significant presence and opportunity for Microsoft in this fast-growing segment.” it is read.

The second reason:

extend the games available in Game Pass even further, accessible on Xbox, on PC and on mobile, through the cloud. “This acquisition will make Game Pass one of the most diverse and engaging video game content catalogs in the industry“according to Microsoft.

Microsoft announced that subscriber users have risen to 25 million; the arrival of Activision Blizzard games will allow for an even more regular and rich content flow, in order to ensure that users are reluctant to cancel their subscription.

A regular flow of revenues is what Microsoft aims at: Game Pass is this and the 70 billion investment must also be read (but not only) in this perspective, namely that of growing the Game Pass service up to equate to expansion of software solutions such as Microsoft 365, used by 51.9 million people around the world.

Metaverse ambition

Finally, there is the metaverse, a virtual world in which users can interact with each other, experience virtual activities (from shopping to concerts) through an augmented reality viewer: an enhanced version of any online video game, in a nutshell.

The metaverse is one of the three pillars that drove the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King and, according to Microsoft, “it will accelerate growth“of Microsoft’s gaming business on mobile, PC and console and”it will provide the foundation for the metaverse“.

Up until now, Microsoft has mostly talked about a corporate metaverse, considering Teams the center of that aspiration.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard King catapulted her into the “consumer” metaverse, where companies like Meta, which controls Facebook and Instagram, Epic Games, creator of Fortnite, Roblox and Nvidia are investing in technologies and development tools, seeing the metaverse as the next frontier of the evolution of technology of interconnection between people.