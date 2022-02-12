What’s behind the mysterious noise in the UK

For nearly two years, the English city of Halifax lives a nightmare. Thousands of citizens complain that they hear a very low noise which disturbs their daily life, day and night. The source of this noise is currently unknown, so much so that many international experts are trying to understand where it comes from. Citizens fear for their health because of insomnia but also other ailments caused by this noise.

Some people found themselves in a Facebook group where they exchange experiences related to this low frequency noise which, in most of the reported cases, causes “ anxiety, insomniadespair, headache, general tension, fear of going crazy “It is described as a buzz, which if you hear it once you hear it forever. Yvonne Connard was the first to disclose her problem. She first heard the noise a year and a half ago in the middle of the night and since then she has lived constantly with the hum in the background.The first thought was the sudden onset of tinnitus, a hypothesis excluded when she realized that the noise was changing in intensity in different areas of the city.

In her home the noise was louder than in other areas and so she tried to find out what the source was, convinced it was some appliance in her home, where none of her relatives heard any noise. On the threshold ofexhaustion. Mrs. Connard decided to open the Facebook page to see if there were other people like her and the result was amazing. Now the page has almost 1400 subscribers and acoustic measurements are often published which, according to instrumental measurements, oscillate between 30 and 40 decibels. Someone associates this buzz with a car that travels without ever approaching.

Halifax is not a new phenomenon in the UK. Since the seventies mysterious noises similar to that of Halifax have been reported but the phenomenon has also been reported from the other side of the world, in Australiaas well as in other European countries.

While citizens are organizing to collect signatures and send a letter to Boris Johnson, the international community works to find the causes of noise. There Bbc reported that the local council appears to have identified three possible sources of noise, which have not yet been made public. We are working to understand what the cause is despite not being a noise perceived by all the inhabitants.