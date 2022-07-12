What’s behind the pennies that can be worth up to $204,000 and how to recognize them

A man named Lutes went down in history for owning for many years a penny that was sold for $204,000 last january, according to Heritage Auctions, the auction house that conducted the sale. A penny is supposed to be worth that: a penny. However, when these coins are kept over the years by collectors, their value increases exponentially.

Lutes had in his possession a Lincoln bronze penny from 1943 to 2018, when he passed away. But earlier, when her health deteriorated, he turned her over to Heritage Auctions.

“Lutes, then 16, received the copper-colored penny in exchange for it in his high school cafeteria in 1947,” David Stone, a Heritage coin cataloguer, told Reuters. CNBC Make It.

Nearly 30 bids were received by the auction house when it put the coin up for sale. The earnings were destined for the Berkshire Athenaeum Public Library, located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Lutes’ hometown.

As Stone explained to the American media, the value of a penny depends on its quality and rarity. As for the 1943 Lincoln bronze penny, he noted that only a handful of these have been discovered, including the one found by Lutes.

1943 Bronze Lincoln Photo: Heritage Auctions

The United States Mint stopped using bronze to preserve the material for armed struggle, so the manufacture of cents began to be made with zinc-coated steel plates, according to a coin cataloger.

However, Stone explained that “some of the old brass planks got stuck in the large bins the Mint used to feed coin presses in late 1942. The few bronze coins that were struck went unnoticed and were put into circulation.”

That is how Lincoln’s bronze penny became, in Stone’s words, “the most famous error coin in American numismatics.” However, the expert assured that the chances of finding one of these is almost impossible.

“The most valuable Lincoln cent was sold privately in 2010 for $1.7 million”Stone said.

To the date, only 15 to 20 Lincoln bronze cents are known to collectors. But due to its value, several fake steel replicas have been circulating, so experts advise anyone who finds one to examine it with a magnet, as if it sticks, it’s not bronze.

These are some of the reasons why the value of coins increases unsplash

Numismatics is an auxiliary science of archeology that deals with the coins or medals issued by a nation. It can also refer to the hobby of collecting them. It is a word whose origin derives from the Latin root “numisma”, which means currency and from the Greek “nomisma”, derived from “nomos”, which means custom or convention. It covers two eras, since in the beginning there were no non-metallic currencies and exchanges were made through merchandise and products. Then metal utensils and ingots were used until weight appeared.

In order to distinguish which coins have more value than others, experts rely on some characteristics, among the main ones are: