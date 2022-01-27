What’s Behind the Wall Street Rebounds? For now only technical factors From FinanciaLounge

It is probably too early to talk about a narrow escape on the stock markets, we will still have to keep our belts fastened to face the upcoming volatility

The key word of this beginning of the year on the equity markets is one: volatility. The last two sessions on Wall Street were characterized by a similar trend: heavy losses at the start and sudden recoveries from the lows, especially at the end. Recoveries that often did not bring the indices back to green, or did so briefly, but inevitably increased volatility.

The VIX index is moving rapidly upwards and in a few days has reached levels not seen since October 2020, reaching 38 points on Monday. Also the Fear and Greed index of CNN is now firmly in “fear” mode. In addition to the start of the Fed’s restrictive policy, which will probably be announced this evening after the conclusion of the two days of the FOMC, investors are also worried about geopolitical factors (Russia-Ukraine tensions) and the impact of the Omicron variant on the recovery. .

