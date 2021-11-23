what’s behind – Time





Filippo Caleri November 23, 2021

It is four in the morning of Monday, November 21st. A few hours earlier, the US fund Kkr brought an expression of interest to Tim’s table to take 100% of the telephone group’s capital. The Ministry of Economy evaluates the offer positively but immediately sets the record straight. The whole development of the dossier will be supported by a committee of super experts and ministers, including Vittorio Colao, head of digital innovation but historical number one of Vodafone, historical antagonist of the company led by Luigi Gubitosi. A signal that the control will be effective and meticulous. In short, Kkr will have to conquer the prey.





And it is at this point that a few hours later in the middle of the night comes what someone whispers is a warning torpedo at Palazzo Chigi: no jokes and stakes. At least that’s how it seems to read what the Politico.eu site publishes, purchased for a billion euros by the German publisher Axel Springer. A solid and highly reputable group that has an important relative majority shareholder among its shareholders: Kkr, which holds 35.6% of the group. Yes, the same US fund that has put a lot of money on the plate to take over the Italian telephone company. The torpedo is a knife blade that sticks in Draghi’s international reputation.





The site, for which the current premier was a semi-deity until yesterday, publishes a sensational attack on the prime minister guilty of having established an authentic dictatorship in Italy. A sensational about-face with some profiles of gratuitousness, to tell the truth, given that to attack the former president of the ECB the reporter brings up a conference a month ago in Sicily. The article explains that “last month, a group of academics, human rights activists, politicians and public intellectuals gathered at the Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo, seat of the Sicilian regional parliament, for a conference entitled” From democracy to the dictatorship, the role of memory “. But the real subject of their meeting is Mario Draghi.





The participants in the debate, who compared the Covid-19 regulations in Italy today to the totalitarian states of the 1930s, were united in what is so far a minority opinion in Italy: the opposition to the Prime Minister and that which they describe as his increasingly authoritarian behavior. While polls currently estimate the prime minister’s approval rate at 65-70 percent, with the majority of Italians confident in his personal credibility and ability to unlock European funds and manage the pandemic, a minority resistance group in Italy – made up of liberals and intellectuals – is expressing more and more concerns about the decline of the country’s democratic rights ”. In short, Draghi would be turning into a sinister dictator. A harsh attack, seasoned by the fact that “the organizer of the conference, Gandolfo Dominici, professor of marketing at the University of Palermo with an ear for sounds, has renamed Italy” Draghistan “in the light of these developments, a name that since then protesters and opposition politicians have appropriated themselves as Internet memes and hashtags ”.





Words that sound strange. After having incensed him as the savior of the country, an important voice in the international press demolishes him with vitriolic words. The suggestion at that point is strong and also mischievous: perhaps what is said on the government green light to Kkr to take the Tim is not exactly how they told it.