What’s Behind Vaccine Thrombosis: The Discovery

A group of scientists from Arizona State University and Cardiff University should have pinpointed the underlying cause of the blood clots caused, in very rare cases when compared to the total number of administrations, by the vaccine AstraZeneca.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances and carried out by a group of Anglo-American researchers, impeaches and shows “ how a blood protein binds to a key component of the vaccine “developed by the University of Oxford and the Anglo-Swedish company.” What we have – explains Alan Parker, researcher at Cardiff University involved in the analysis – is the ‘trigger’, but there are other steps that need to happen next “Research shows how the outer part of adenovirus, the viral vector used in the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, attracts the platelet factor 4 protein like a magnet. This would trigger a chain reaction involving the immune system and which can culminate in rare cases in dangerous clots.The technique used, the researchers explain to the BBC, is called the cryelectronic microscope that allows you to have images at the molecular level of the adenovirus.

AstraZeneca’s answer

Immediate response from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company which, through a spokesperson, declared: “ While the research is not definitive, it offers interesting insights and AstraZeneca is exploring ways to exploit these findings as part of our efforts to remove this extremely rare side effect. “. The thrombosisin fact, according to official data, 73 deaths have been associated in the United Kingdom, a country where the number of doses administered exceeds 50 million. According to the EMA, in May, there were 316 cases of thrombosis out of 36 million vaccinated with AstraZeneca. One case of thrombosis out of 2.1 million vaccinated, however, with Johnson & Johnson.