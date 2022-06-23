What’s coming to Netflix for the summer? These are the best releases of July

Persuasion

Dakota Johnson in Persuasion

If you were, or still are, a fan of fleabag with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, you will love Persuasion (2022) with Dakota Johnson. In itself we love every movie based on Jane Austen’s novels, in this adaptation they put a very daring and subversive touch of comedy to the story of our heroine Anne Elliot, who played by Dakotagives sharp glances and accomplices to the camera, breaking the fourth wall as if we were their confidant. very stylish fleabag that we love so much

In this period film we see Anne, a young 27 years old who is about to become a spinster. She is the more “mature” protagonist both in age and behavior than Austen. She has an attitude, in addition to Fleabag, very Bridget Jones, because she has a slight trauma because seven years ago she was engaged to Frederick Wentworth, but she broke the proposal. And now she must face the return of her ex-fiancé and a new prospect: the handsome Mr. Elliot, played by Henry Golding.

Premiere: July 15 on Netflix

The Gray Man

The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling

It is the most expensive movie with Ryan Gosling in the history of Netflix and that The Irishman (2019) cost a lot. The Gray Man is described as a franchise at the level of James Bond. Because it has a budget of more than $200 million, Deadline reports. Based on a 2009 novel by author Mark Greaney, The Gray Man centers on a deadly duel between assassins as freelance assassin Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), who was Gentry’s partner in the CIA.

Premiere: July 22