What’s Coming to Netflix in October (And a Sneak Peek of Tudum!)

As usual, Netflix presented its advances for the month of October in which there are series and movies for everyone. titles like The Angel of Death, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Notre-Dame, and The School for Good and Evil They are part of the novelties that we present in chronological order so that they can be scheduled. Derry Girls – Series (Season 3) October 7 This series continues, starring Nicola Coughlan (Penélope in Bridgerton) in which the experiences of a group of teenage friends in the 90s in Derry, Northern Ireland, are the protagonists. It is a troubled age in a difficult time and place.

The Luckiest Girl in the World – Movie October 7 A writer's perfect life in New York begins to unravel when a true crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing school history. Starring Mila Kunis. Unsolved Mysteries – Documentary Series October 18 It is the acclaimed new version of the crime documentary series that returns with volume 2. School for Good and Evil – Movie October 19 The bond between best friends Sophie and Agatha is tested when they are transported to a magical school for future fairy tale heroes and villains. Based on the hit book series and starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie

Notre-Dame – Series October 19 Inspired by the stories of firefighters, this drama series explores the impact the 2019 Notre Dame fire had on a group of Parisians. The Angel of Death – Movie October 26th It is one of the most anticipated films, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. It is the story of a harried nurse who finds refuge with a generous colleague, until an unexpected death raises suspicions about the intentions of her new guardian angel.