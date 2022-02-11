What’s going on between Kanye West and Billie Eilish

Kanye West said she won’t be performing at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to her friend Travis Scott (for something she didn’t do). On Thursday, the rapper shared a screenshot of a blog post of the singer-songwriter, at a concert, asking the audience if anyone can get an inhaler for a fan who was in trouble at the time. Kanye claims she has it this way dissed Scott, even though Billie never actually mentioned Travis Scott or the Astroworld tragedy.

“Come on Billie we love you, please apologize to Trav and the families of the people who lost their lives, nobody wanted this to happen,” West wrote. “Travis had no idea what was going on when he was on stage and he’s very hurt by what happened.”



And he added: “And yes, Travis will be with me at Coachella, but first I need Billie to apologize”



Billie Eilish responded shortly after, commenting on the post: “I never said anything about Travis. I was just helping a fan ».

“I wait for people to be okay and then continue the show,” the singer-songwriter said on stage, never mentioning Scott or Astroworld.

Representatives of Kanye, Billie Eilish and Coachella have not yet commented on the incident.



Shortly thereafter, however, Kanye posted another screenshot, this time a comment from a fan who insinuates that his post on Billie Eilish proves that he is “high on drugs”.

“The world is racist, sexist, homophobic and crazy phobic,” he wrote. “« This contemptuous saying that I am out of my mind every time I speak. Phobia in this sense does not mean being afraid of, it means not giving power to ».

“Let’s try to be more aware and not write to each other so easily.” (Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder).



The fact that the artists are personally concerned with the safety of the public became a hot topic after the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people died of asphyxiation while Travis Scott was on stage. John Mayer put his show on hiatus on Wednesday after one of his fans passed out in the crowd.