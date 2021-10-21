News

What’s going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

Raise your hand if you can no longer follow the developments in the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The word divorce had written the end of one of the most beautiful celebs weddings and, just as we were starting to get over it, we find ourselves Kim walking the stage during a live performance of her ex-husband – on the occasion of the third presentation event of her new album, Donda – in a wedding dress in what looked to be a wedding vow renewal ceremony.

Obviously the two interesting ones, through people close to them, denied this type of circumstance, emphasizing that it was simply a live performance, quite extravagant in full style. Kanye West. However, it may not simply be that and between the two there may be an air of reconciliation, waiting to define their relationship again.

In fact, in recent times, things have happened that lead us to think that ours are not just fantasies. Here are which ones:

DONDA’S LISTENING EVENTS

Kanye West’s ex-wife, with her sister Khloè, the best friend Jonathan Cheban and her children, participated, to support her husband, in the first concert organized for the presentation of Donda .

It seemed a little strange to some, but deep down, Kim itself, during the final reunion of Keeping up with the Kardashian, had explained that the breakup, although painful, had been consensual and peaceful. The rapper, on that occasion, had performed in the song Love Unconditionally in which he told of being still in love with his wife and suffering from having destroyed his family. Now, we’ve seen the founder of Skims in a wedding dress and, as if that were not enough, she was surprised, in the backstage, hand in hand with the rapper.

KIM’S STORIES ON INSTAGRAM

.

