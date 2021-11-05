What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 presents a new cure against Covid e Modern collapses again in the stock market. Meanwhile, cases are increasing in Europe especially among unvaccinated people, while in China the credit crisis of the real estate market continues after another company that has been suspended from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In the US, with indices heading towards new highs, the job market shows signs of strong recovery a few days after the Fed’s announcement, with European equities preparing to close the first week of November in broad positive territory. Here are the main market movers this Friday:

1. Europe takes Covid, again

The World Health Organization has warned of as many as 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 this winter in the European region (including Russia), with infection rates and hospitalizations continuing to increase across much of the continent.

Seasonality, the drop in immunity from the first wave of vaccines and, above all, a sustained high level of vaccination resistance are behind the latest wave, dominated by the Delta variant. New infections and population-related deaths are highest in Eastern Europe, where vaccination rates are also lower. In Russia, for example, deaths are over 1,100 per day and new infections are about 40% more than last winter’s peak.

2. New drug against Covid

Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 leaps into pre-market after announcing today the new oral antiviral treatment against Covid, called PAXLOVID, which according to studies conducted would be effective against the Delta variant and others in circulation.

According to the “interim” phase 2/3 analyzes, the new pill has “significantly reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths” of “non-hospitalized adult patients with Covid, who are at high risk of progressing to a serious disease”.

The analysis, explains the big pharma in the release, showed a reduction of “89% in the risk of hospitalization or death from any cause related to Covid compared to placebo in patients treated within three days of the onset of symptoms”.

News of Pfizer’s new pill is having a bearish effect on other vaccine players, with Moderna (NASDAQ 🙂 losing 12% pre-market after yesterday’s crash (-17%).

3. The labor market is growing USA

The in the US fell to 4.6% in October, the lowest level since March 2020 and slightly below market expectations of 4.7%.

The most anticipated data, NFP data, showed that the US economy added 531,000 jobs last month (three-month highs), surpassing market forecasts by 450,000. The most significant increases were recorded in leisure and hospitality (164K), professional and corporate services (100K), manufacturing (60K) and transportation (54K).

From January to October, monthly employment growth averaged 582k, while non-farm sector employment increased by 18.2 million from lows in April 2020, but remains down by 4.2 million. compared to the pre-pandemic level.

4. Bags

Wall Street is expected to conclude on new all-time highs following assurances given by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of interest rate hikes.

I indicate a rise of 113 points, i indicate +18 points, and +43 points for the. On the other hand, beware of Uber (NYSE 🙂 after reporting a net loss of $ 2.4 billion that overshadowed its first (heavily adjusted) operating profit.

In Europe, the pink jersey driven by quarterly reports and corporate news (+ 1.1%), the is up by 0.3%, + 0.9% and + 0.9%.

5. Effect Evergrande in China

Kaisa Group Holdings (HK 🙂 among the major Chinese real estate operators, was suspended from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after failing to pay for a product reserved for clients of the wealth management division, dragged downwards by exchanges and securities in the sector, with China Evergrande (HK 🙂 down by 2.5% and -1.4%.

According to reports from the China’s Economic Observer, the company (which collapsed by 15% on Thursday on the stock exchange) carries CNY12.8 billion (about $ 2 billion) of capital value and interest on wealth products, nothing compared to the giant Evergrdande but enough to aggravate the “credit-crunch” that is destroying Chinese real estate.