What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – President Biden will decide whether or not to continue with Powell at the Federal Reserve next week, amidst expectations of a rise in rates and with a dollar at 2020 levels. The same expectations are supporting the British pound. , after UK inflation rose to a 10-year high. On the contrary, the ECB seems to play another game and pushes away the prospects of a monetary tightning in 2022 by burying the euro, while inflation runs over + 4%. Here is the main financial market news this Wednesday:

1. New Fed course

US President Joe Biden said he will decide by the end of the week whether or not to reconfirm Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve, but the announcement, according to Bloomberg, may not come until next week.

Reports indicate that Powell’s only rival for the role of governor is Lael Brainard, number one in the St. Louis Fed and sole on the bank’s board.

The decision comes as the dollar hit a 16-month high, after retail sales and industrial production beyond expected in October prompted the Fed to bet on accelerating tapering and raising interest rates by the end of the year. mid next year.

2. Xi and Biden on nuclear power

More details emerged from Monday’s telephone conversation between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, which reinforce the vaguely positive tone of the conversation that both sides highlighted.

The two countries agreed to hold talks on their respective countries’ nuclear arsenals, after discussing the need for “strategic stability” during the meeting. The move suggests that China, which recently tested a “hypersonic” missile launch system, is being taken more seriously as a nuclear threat by the United States.

The two leaders also reportedly discussed coordinated action to release strategic oil reserves to lower prices, with and which are trading lower today.

3. Bags

Possible flat start on Wall Street, with futures on, S&P 500 and between + 0.1% and -0.1%. Headlines include Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 and Visa (NYSE 🙂 after the e-commerce giant said it will call for more Visa payments in the UK due to post-Brexit payments. The e-commerce giant has said it will no longer accept UK-issued Visa cards, implying there are plenty of alternative payment options these days.

In Europe, the e gained 0.1%, the traded on par, while the lost 0.3% on the renewed strength of the pound.

4. Inflation pushes the pound

The jumped after UK inflation data brought the possibility of a rate hike back to the Bank of England’s table at its next December meeting.

The new data showed broad and strong inflationary pressure on consumer and producer prices in October, with main and core CPI readings reaching their 10-year highs at 4.2% and to 3.4%, respectively. Both recorded above-expected readings, as did the 8.0% rise in producer prices, the highest level since 2008.

The main driver, as the ONS explains, has been the increase in the prices of fuel, gas and electricity, and at Nord Stream 2 it only raises the prospects for a further increase in energy prices.

5. The ECB weighs on the euro

If until some time ago the ECB was struggling with a euro / dollar close to 1.20, now it is the opposite. The divergence between Fed policies and the ECB’s ultra-dovish stance are weighing heavily on the euro, already down 7% on the US dollar in 2021, with the pair close to breaking 1.13 (July 2020 levels).

A large sell on the single currency came on Monday after President Lagarde silenced market expectations for a rate hike in 2022 by saying that a tightening of policy could throttle the economic recovery. Meanwhile, Eurostat this morning announced that in October inflation in the 19 euro area countries increased by 4.1% on an annual basis, more than double the new ECB target.

“The euro remains bearish in our view,” analysts from ING (AS: INGA) said in a statement. “Our model based on short-term fair value shows that a move below 1.13 is actually in line with changes in the main drivers which are: the spread of short-term swaps, but also the relative shape of the curve. , the relative performance of the shares and the global risk appetite “.