What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 remains in the spotlight after the offer from the KKR fund, while in China the central bank suggests a policy easing. In Europe, down with new lockdowns weighing on the recovery and the prospect of a more hawkish ECB, while a Fed official hinted that there could be an acceleration of tapering. Here is the main financial market news this Monday:

1. Monetary easing in China

The Chinese central bank has hinted that it will ease the monetary policy of the world’s second largest economy, struggling with a slowdown caused by credit problems in the real estate sector.

It left the key benchmark rate unchanged at 3.85% by abandoning some of the more aggressive points used earlier, such as the need to tightly control the money supply and not overwhelm the economy with stimulus.

Lo climbed to 6.3794 versus the dollar, continuing to test 3.5-year highs, while benchmark equity indices rallied to 1.4%.

2. KKR offer on Tim

Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 jumped by 27% in the early afternoon in Milan after the takeover bid arrived by the US fund KKR, already a 37% FiberCop shareholder, on all the shares of the group.

The proposal of the private equity fund is “aimed at delisting” as specified in the press release issued Sunday evening, and values ​​the company at approximately 33 billion (of which 22 billion of net debt) equal to 0.505 euros per ordinary or savings share, + 46% on Friday’s closing prices, with an equity value of 11 billion.

According to Bestinver analysts, “it would not be strange to see competitive offers from other players, private equity or industrial”, and there could be “a series of raises” on the company.

3. Europe in the fourth wave

With the Old Continent struggling with the increase in infections, the Bundesbank stated in its latest monthly report that “the economic recovery will probably take a moment to pause”, while GDP “could stagnate during the autumn quarter of 2021”.

Furthermore, German inflation in November “could be slightly below 6% before falling next year as the impact of the 2020 VAT cut and other temporary factors diminish”

Meanwhile, uprisings against the reintroduction of restrictions in the Netherlands, Belgium and Austria continue, with the latter imposing a new national lockdown at the end of last week.

4. Bags

Positive futures on Wall Street in the week of Thanksgiving, with Jones trading at +90 points, +14 points and +70 points.

With the Fed releasing the minutes of the monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, Vice President Richard Clarida acknowledged that policymakers could discuss an acceleration of tapering from the previously agreed $ 15 billion.

In Europe, the loses 0.3%, the and loses 0.1%, while the is trading just below par.

5. Euro still falling

With the closing outlook continuing on the recovery and pushing the prospects of a rate hike away, it is trading on the 16-month lows below 1.13 to 1.1278, while the Chunnel is stuck just below the 0 level. 84.

It fell 0.1% after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey’s cautious comments on inflation.