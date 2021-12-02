What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com







By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Will meet in the afternoon to decide whether or not to continue increasing production in January, meanwhile, President Joe Biden tightened restrictions on travelers arriving in the States after the Omicron variant arrived in California after making money. strength in South Africa. In Turkey, the Erdogan / economy clash continues with the finance minister who has been thrown out for criticizing fiscal strategies. Here is the main financial market news this Thursday:

1. Omicron arrives in the States

The number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa nearly doubled, with 74% attributable to the new Omicron variant. This statistic, according to many experts, suggests that the newly discovered variant will soon replace the ‘old’ Delta as the dominant strain of the coronavirus.

Although it appears more transmissible than the Indian strain, uncertainty still reigns over the mortal the new strain will prove. Australian Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said overnight that there is no evidence to suggest it poses a greater threat than serious illness.

Meanwhile, the first case of Omicron in the United States was confirmed, precisely in San Francisco, a discovery that surprised the markets more than the US health authorities. Anthony Fauci had said in recent days that it was only “a matter of time”, while President Joe Biden has already announced stricter restrictions on travelers arriving in the States.

2. OPEC + meeting

The wait for (14:00 CET) is growing, which could decide whether to release more supplies on the market as per original plans or whether to limit the offer given the unknown Omicron which has lost 10 dollars a barrel since news of the first cases arrived.

Waiting for the cartel, Brent futures rose 0.4% to $ 69.16 a barrel after dropping 0.5% in the previous session, while US crude futures gained 0.4% at 66.88 dollars, after a drop of 0.9% yesterday.

Also in the coronavirus framework, US Energy Undersecretary David Turk said that President Joe Biden’s administration could revise the roadmap for the release of strategic reserves in the event of a “substantial” drop in prices. energetic.

3. Two-speed bags

The first Omicron case in the United States scared European equity markets more than it should, with down 1.6%, -1.8%, -1.6% and 2.1% in the red.

On Wall Street, on the other hand, futures indicate a mixed start with Jones at +162 points, -40 points and +7 points. Of note are the S&P VIX futures maturing in December, down by 5.7% but above 26.3 points.

Among the stocks, focus on Apple (NASDAQ :), -1.5% in pre-market trading, after a Bloomberg report says demand for iPhones is weakening due to price and availability issues in the chip shortage framework.

Attention also to GlaxoSmithKline (LON :), after the experimental monoclonal drug Sotrovimab appears to be effective, according to the first studies, against mutations of the new Omicron variant.

4. US labor market

Inserted between payrolls and Fridays, they arrive in the afternoon, with analysts estimating an increase to 240,000 from the low since 1969 of 200,000 resgaitrati last week.

Many Fed members will also shoot after Powell’s hawkish Senate speech. Outgoing head of banking supervision Randall Quarles, Governors Raphael Bostic, Mary Daly, and Loretta Mester, who said Wednesday that the Fed needs to phase out its asset purchases more quickly next year in order to create room for the necessary interest rate increases.

5. Erdogan strikes again

After an all-time low on Wednesday, the Turkish lira trades on those levels ousting finance minister Lutfi Elvan just over 12 months after his appointment. According to a decree published in the Official Gazette, Elvan will be replaced by Nureddin Nebati, 57, deputy finance minister since 2018 and very close to the former economic “czar” Berat Albayrak, son-in-law of Erdogan himself.

At the end of November, the Anatolian currency recorded a negative streak of 11 consecutive days, the worst since 1999, after Erdogan, in a speech, firmly defended the rate cuts, reiterating his government’s commitment to the “war of economic independence “.

“The situation in Turkey is becoming more and more a farce by the day, but any spillover to the various emerging markets is almost non-existent,” Oanda analysts wrote in a statement.