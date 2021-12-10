What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – With the US coming in early afternoon, the market could see prices rise to their highest levels since 1982. Meanwhile, Russia / US tensions rise, while London’s economy slows sharply earlier. again about the spread of Omicron. Here is the main financial market news this Friday:

1. It’s all about inflation

US to release November data at 14:30 CET, with analysts expecting a reading at the highest level since 1982, with a main rate of 6.8% and a core rate of 4.9%. .

The numbers will have a strong impact on next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, although economists both inside and outside the bank argue that it best reflects price trends. Given Jerome Powell’s recent change of rhetoric, a big downside surprise may be needed to stop the Fed from accelerating tapering.

2. Russia-Ukraine tensions increase

Relations between Russia and Ukraine remain tense after the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine on Friday of a “provocation” for an accident involving a Ukrainian warship near the Kerch Strait, the agency reported. RIA print.

Talks to agree on a new ceasefire in eastern Ukraine broke down on Thursday, with the conflict threatening to further weaken the relationship between Washington and Moscow. US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, spoke of the “unshakable” commitment of states to “guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

On the monetary side, the Ukrainian central bank was forced to raise its main interest rate to 9% from 8.5%, with the military conflict with Russia that could have a serious impact on rising food and gas prices. .

3. Bags

US futures up ahead of inflation. The is indicated up by 120 points, it at +21 points, while the could open up by 75 points.

Among the stocks, beware of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 (NASDAQ: TSLA), with CEO Elon Musk continuing to sell a portion of his shares, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ 🙂 after Thursday’s 18% drop.

In Europe, the yields 0.1%, the marks + 0.1%, the loses 0.1% while the -0.1% registers.

4. BoE on hold

The Bank of England could keep interest rates unchanged (albeit at historic lows) at its next meeting, following the sharp slowdown in the UK economy in October, well before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 began to make itself felt.

The increased by only 0.1% while the annual rate for Q3 slowed to + 4.6% against forecasts of + 6.6%. It is not affected too much by macro data, with the market having already priced the bank’s next moves given the Johnson government’s new anti-Covid measures.

5. Crude oil up

Oil is heading towards its biggest weekly gains since late August, with market sentiment improving as fears eased over the impact of the coronavirus’ Omicron variant on global economic growth and fuel demand.

The US and the US are both set to post a weekly rise of around 7%, the first in seven weeks, despite some profit-taking.