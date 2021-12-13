What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – With major central banks holding their monetary policy meetings this week, the Omicron variant returning to scare the UK, and Erdogan’s never-ending battle against the markets, here’s the main news this Monday:

1. Omicron

New data suggests that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less dangerous than the Delta variant, although it is more transmissible. Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases of South Africa indicated that the new variant is half as likely to cause serious illness, with inmates spending less time in the hospital than in the past. Furthermore, only 3% of Omicron patients have died so far in South Africa, compared to death rates of 20% in previous waves.

In Europe, the average weekly infection rate in Germany has dropped more than 15% from last month’s peak, yet Europe looks set for a “yellow” Christmas given the many restrictions in place in major countries.

2. Pound under pressure

Among the countries most affected is the United Kingdom once again, with Prime Minister Johnson saying that the country is facing a “flood of Omicron cases” especially in metropolitan areas such as London.

This could lead Downing Street to close schools again, places where the spread of the virus is prevalent, after reintroducing masks and social distancing last week. Furthermore, the former mayor of London confirmed the victim linked to Omicron, and specified that “we must recognize the diffusion capacity” by inviting the population to the booster dose.

On the back of London developments, the consolidation in the area at $ 1,326 after hitting $ 1,322 later in the morning.

3. Gas to the stars



Energy prices In Europe remain at historic highs, reinvigorated by the Russia / Ukraine tensions and by the prospects for gas supplies.

The cost of energy is incentivising the use of coal, which in turn is driving up the price of carbon credits, which increased another 1.9% to over $ 85 a ton.



4. The Turkish lira collapses



Erdogan’s battle against investors continues, after the central bank intervened directly on the markets for the fourth straight day of the past five in an attempt to stem the instability of the Turkish lira.

The dollar climbed to TRY14.619 following the central bank announcement, with + 42% on the last month. Turkey’s new finance minister reiterated the government’s refusal to tolerate higher borrowing costs, despite 21% inflation.

5. Bags

In a central week for financial markets given the 17 (!) Monetary policy meetings around the world, futures indicate a rise of 20 points, an increase of 65 points and +10 points fresh from new records scored on Friday.

In Europe, the gains 0.4% with Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 in the dust, the is up by 0.8%, the marks + 0.1%, while the yields 0.3% weighed down by securities airline companies such as IAG (LON 🙂 and EasyJet (LON :).