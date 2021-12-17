What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – The is being targeted by traders following the regime change of central banks, which around the world are starting to tighten on monetary stimulus. Meanwhile, anti-Covid restrictions increase in China while Biden draws up a new blacklist with 24 Chinese companies. In Europe, business sentiment is not quite rosy, with inflation remaining very high. Here is the main financial market news this Friday:

1. Tech under pressure

Tech stocks could suffer new selling pressures after -2.4% on Thursday. The fund is weighed down by the gradual tightening of central bank monetary policy, which could end an era of free money that has favored growth stocks.

Investors sold positions from unprofitable growth stocks and realized more defensive and cash-rich stocks like Apple (NASDAQ :), which fell 3.9% last night. Despite yesterday’s bank set, the has more than doubled its market value since March 2020.

Looking at futures, the is indicated down by 130 points, the in red by 40 points and -18 points for it.

2. China starts moving

Many countries have adopted new restrictive measures to stop the Omicron variant, which according to the latest studies is over 70 times more contagious than the Delta. In China, the Guangdong region, including its Guangzhou, introduced the first (albeit localized) traffic restrictions, while Italy angered European colleagues by reiterating entry tests for those arriving from abroad.

More positive news comes from South Africa, the first country to identify Omicron. The latest data indicated that hospitalization rates are much lower than those seen in previous waves. However, health experts caution against extrapolating too much from South African data given the skew the very young population and much greater prevalence since the latest Covid wave.

3. New blacklist

The game of strength between Washington and Beijing continues to escalate, after President Biden blacklisted 34 Chinese companies as sanctioned companies, with American investors who will not be able to operate in these companies.

The reason, violation of human rights, is the same that led to the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. In the blacklist, among others, are finished: Cloudwalk Technology, Dawning Information Industry (SS :), Leon Technology (SZ :), Megvii Technology, NetPosa Technologies (SZ :), SZ DJI Technology, Xiamen Meiya Pico Information (SZ 🙂 and Yitu.

4. Kuroda follows Lagarde

The stimulus squeeze continued overnight, with the Bank of Japan saying it will stop buying corporate bonds in March, on par with the European Central Bank’s Thursday promise to reduce quantitative easing since March. 2022 onwards. However, neither Kuroda’s bank nor Lagarde have hinted at an interest rate hike in 2022.

Surprising the market in this regard was the Russian Central Bank, which raised the benchmark rate by another 100 basis points to 8.5%. The measure follows the increases in Norway, the United Kingdom and Mexico.

5. Inflation still peaking

The shadows continue to deepen in Europe’s largest economy: German business expectations, as measured by the index, fell for the fifth consecutive month in December, with the main index, which incorporates current conditions, fell to a low since March.

Meanwhile, inflation in the Eurozone remained very high (4.9%), at the same pace as in October, indicating that (perhaps) the inflationary peak in the Eurozone could have reached its maximum, provided that the energy context does not present. surprises given the latest tensions between Russia and the US.