What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 closes big banking week after colleagues like Citigroup (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: C), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM). Meanwhile, Bitcoin is approaching the 60,000 level after the SEC is close to approving the first ETF on Btc, while the semiconductor crisis continues to weigh on the auto market. Here are the main factors to follow in the markets this Friday:

1. First Bitcoin ETF on Wall Street

The extended the rally to $ 60,000 after Bloomberg reported that the US Securities and Exchanges Commission is ready to approve the first exchange-traded fund based on Bitcoin futures.

The SEC’s action would represent a watershed for cryptocurrencies, giving the first official imprimatur to crypto funds accessible to both retail and institutional investors, thereby increasing its image as a mainstream asset. However, it is possible that the ETFs in question will be based on Bitcoin futures prices, settled in cash, rather than Bitcoin futures itself.

2. Auto crisis

The chip crisis continues to bite after Acea (MI 🙂 data showed that 972,723 cars were registered in the European Union, EFTA countries and Great Britain last month, down 25.2% compared to 1,300,103 in September 2020. In the European Union alone, last month’s contraction was 23.1% to 718,598 units, the lowest number of registrations for the month of September since 1995.

The Stellantis group (MI :), showed a decline of 30.4% in the EU, EFTA and Great Britain markets in September, while Toyota (T 🙂 announced that it will reduce the global offer plan for the month of November of 15% for the chip creation. In September, the Japanese giant had reduced its production plan for the fiscal year to 9 million cars from the previous 9.3 million.

Loading... Advertisements

3. Futres and Bags

US equities are indicated higher for the last session of the week extending the gains made on Thursday: futures +138 points, or 0.4%, futures + 0.3% and futures + 0.3%.

Among the stocks, look out for Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), which completes the week of banking results. Like rival Morgan Stanley (NYSE :), Goldman will be relatively less affected by the apparent weakness of lending, given its focus on investment banking.

In Europe,, and are up between 0.4% and 0.5%, while the pan-European is up 0.3%, preparing to close the week up by more than 2%.

4. China loosens mortgage rules

Beijing told state-owned banks to speed up their mortgage loan approval in the final quarter of the year, with China’s debt problems spillover Evergrande (HK 🙂 which are affecting a highly indebted sector such as real estate.

A growing number of industry players fail to meet loan deadlines on time, with no interest or principal repayment announcements occurring almost daily. Meanwhile, the Chinese central bank continued to inject liquidity into money markets, without cutting the bank reserve ratio (RRR) requirements set by analysts. Generally, the PBoC prefers to ease monetary policy through the RRR rate rather than review interest rates.