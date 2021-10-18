What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – It slows more than expected in the third quarter as government bonds in Europe suffer from central banks’ intentions to intervene on interest rates sooner than expected. Bitcoin is approaching all-time highs after the SEC’s ok for the first ETF on Btc. Meanwhile, oil and gas prices continue to rise in Europe. Here’s what’s happening on the markets this Monday:

1. China slows down

China’s economy grew at the slowest pace of 2021 in the third quarter, with the energy crisis, supply chain bottlenecks and tensions created by China Evergrande Group (HK 🙂 that have held back the country’s economic recovery.

Data released at the start of the European morning showed that GDP grew 0.2% quarterly, compared to + 0.5% forecast prepared by Investing.com and + 1.3% the previous month. On an annual basis, the growth rate increased by 4.9% against the + 5.2% of the consensus and the + 7.9% recorded in August.

It also marked an annual increase of 3.1% in September, less than the 4.5% growth forecast prepared by Investing.com and the 5.3% growth the previous month.

2. Bitcoin returns to highs

The revised all-time highs reaching an intraday high of $ 62,634, supported by expectations that the United States Securities and Exchanges Commission will approve at least two more Btc ETFs after ProShares (NYSE :).

The approval of other ETFs would instantly broaden access to Bitcoin for both retail and institutional investors, although by itself it would not immediately influence the adoption of the digital asset as a means of payment, given that all the funds under consideration are based. on futures contracts already traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, rather than the Bitcoin itself.

This, explains the Wall Street Journal, because the SEC has no legal control over Bitcoin and trading platforms with cryptocurrency services that are not registered in the United States. Furthermore, the lack of regulation, according to the authority, not only exposes investors to possible fraud but would pose a threat to the market due to the unknown origin of the virtual currency. The Sec, in fact, has not yet had its say on possible ETFs with ‘physical’ Bitcoins but, for the WSJ, it will only accept funds that operate on ‘plain vanilla’ futures.

3. Bags

US equity markets will open the week lower in anticipation of the wave of quarterly results expected for this week. The futres indicate the down by 90 points, -12 points for the and -40 points for the.

In Europe, the lost 0.6%, the and lost 0.8% after the lower than expected figures on Chinese growth, which hit luxury stocks. In Milan, Moncler (MI 🙂 sells 1.5%, while LVMH (PA :), Kering (PA 🙂 and Hermes (PA 🙂 are down between 2% and 3%.

4. Banks want to act

Strong rise in government bonds in Europe after Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco – not one of the more aggressive members of the European Central Bank – acknowledged that inflation expectations are higher than what the ECB would like. The increases over 0.9% while the returns -0.15%.

UK bond rates also moved after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned of an impending interest rate hike. Bailey told an audience of central bankers that the Bank “will have to act” to ensure that inflation expectations do not break down further. British two-year bond yields increased by 13 basis points, while 10-year government bond yields increased by 7 basis points to 1.17%.

5. Crude oil on multi-year highs

Still rises for the prices of, driven by the recovery in demand and the high prices of natural gas and coal. At 11.20, the increase of 1.1% to 85.77 dollars a barrel, after also touching $ 86.04 dollars, while the WTI is trading at 82.92 dollars a barrel, both at its highest since October 2014 and over + 3% last week.

“The easing of restrictions around the world will undoubtedly help the recovery of fuel consumption,” according to a note from Azm shareholders taken up by Reuters. “Just switching to oil-fired generators from gas-fired ones could increase demand by 450,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter,” analysts said.

In Europe, meanwhile, benchmark natural gas futures in the Netherlands jumped 11% after Gazprom (MCX 🙂 refused to supply gas through the pipeline system passing through Ukraine in November. an act that further increases the pressure on the EU to complete regulatory approvals for the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. The pipeline was filled with technical gas over the weekend, an essential precondition for commercial shipments.