What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The pushes to new records following the debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE :). Meanwhile, the US Dems are cutting their spending plans, while disappointing the accounts of Netflix (NASDAQ 🙂 and Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 wants to change the face. in Europe, the Merkel era ends with the farewell of the Bundesbank president. Here are the main market movers this Wednesday:

1. Dems cut spending

Democrats are close to agreeing to cut spending plans, with President Joe Biden saying the administration is likely to drop the two-year free tuition proposal in community colleges.

The opposition of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin also wrecked the Clean Electricity Program, which provided a mechanism to force the pace of the energy transition by public services.

The administration is seeking to reduce the scope of the total spending package to a total cost of $ 2 trillion from an original estimate of $ 3.5 trillion. Costs disappear over 10 years.

2. Half Netflix

Netflix (NASDAQ 🙂 was down in premarket on Wednesday after becoming the first mega-cap to report earnings for the third quarter. The streaming giant beat the forecast of new subscribers, adding 4.4 million instead of the 3.5 million expected.

However, this did not translate into a revenue surprise, with the majority of new customers coming from the Asia / Pacific region. In the North American market, the company recorded fewer than 75,000 new subscriptions.

Elsewhere in the FAANG universe, Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 is planning a rebranding and name change of its main company in an attempt to become more associated with the “metaverse” it hopes to build and distance itself, at least in image level, from the criticisms received from many governments on privacy and business practices.

3. Bags

US equities are expected to open on par with the earnings season getting more and more alive. Expected today, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ :), IBM (NYSE 🙂 and Verizon (NYSE :).

The futures indicate, and with minimal variations, while the stock of the is dangerously close in the 1.64% area.

In Europe, the and the exchange on parity, the yields 0.1%, while in Milan the increases by 0.1%.

4. The hawk leaves

The changing of the guard in Germany will be 360 ​​degrees, after Jens Weidmann will no longer be the president of the Bundesbank as of December 31st. Weidmann, the longest-serving official of the ECB Governing Council and one of the most “hawks”, will leave the German central bank for personal reasons: “More than 10 years is a good time to turn the page, for the Bundesbank and for me too”, he said. wrote Weidmann in a letter to the staff.

Weidmann was appointed in 2010 at the request of Angela Merkel, whose season in the Chancellery ended after last month’s elections (he remains in office pending the formation of a new government).

A well-known orthodox monetary policy maker, Weidmann has fought over the past 10 years against massive quantitative easing programs set up by the ECB after the financial crisis, in what has proved to be a losing battle. The new German government, which will almost certainly be led by social democrats, greens and liberals, could appoint a banker more in line with fiscal policies not as tied to austerity as in the Merkel era.

5. Bitcoin on all-time highs

The trade is just below its all-time highs, in the aftermath of the debut of the first US exchange-traded fund (ETF). The best-known cryptocurrency is up 2.8% to $ 63,840, just off the record of $ 64,895.22 set on April 14 this year, while in Tuesday’s session it reached intraday highs of $ 64,499.

On its US market debut, the ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (NYSE 🙂 closed up 2.59% to $ 41.94, with approximately $ 1 billion in shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange’s Ark exchange. .