What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Snap Inc (NYSE 🙂 and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ 🙂 new privacy settings are creating some problems for social media headlines. Meanwhile, Beijing and Washington are now at loggerheads on the Taiwan issue, while Evergrande (HK 🙂 saves itself at the last minute and repays the charges on a bond expired on 23 September. With treasuries at multi-month highs, the market will listen carefully to Powell’s new speech this afternoon as another ETF on the regulated markets prepares to make its debut. Here are the main market movers this Friday:

1. Social networks have a problem

The new privacy settings of Apple’s iOS operating system (NASDAQ 🙂 have sent the headlines of the main social networks to red. Snap Inc (NYSE 🙂 stock fell as low as -21% in after-hour trading Thursday after stating Q3 revenue was well below expectations, with a steep drop in investing from advertisers.

Consequently, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 e Twitter Inc (NYSE 🙂 drop over 4% in pre-market trading, while Alphabet (NASDAQ 🙂 drop 2% on fears of declining revenues as a result of lost advertising revenue on platforms.

2. Biden defends Taiwan

The United States is ready to defend Taiwan, President Joe Biden said in an interview on CNN, and is committed to defending the island that Beijing claims as its own, stating that there is no change of position on the status of the island. . “The US defensive relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act. We will uphold the commitments we are bound by the law, continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense and continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo,” a spokesperson said. of the White House after Biden’s statements.

Recently, Taiwan has complained about the military and political pressure from Beijing to impose Chinese sovereignty on the island. “I don’t want a cold war with China. I just want China to understand that we won’t step back, and that we won’t change our vision,” Biden added.

3. Bags

US equities are expected to open directionless following declines in tech stocks and rising bond yields. Futures see the at +80 points, the at +6 points and the at -30 points. The bond market pressure continued to be felt, with the Treasury bond yield hitting 1.70% for the first time since May in the overnight session.

On the macro side, pay attention to the investigations and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at 5pm CEST, with traders looking for more details on the future of QE interest rates.

In Europe, indices in positive with + 0.8%, + 1.1% and + 0.5%. PMI surveys showed euro zone economic activity slowed this month, due to rising costs for businesses for procurement problems, with falling to six-month lows at 54.3, versus 56.2. of September.

4. Evergrande like Houdini

China Evergrande (HK 🙂 almost mysteriously found liquidity to avoid default. The brick giant reportedly paid the interest due on an ‘offshore’ bond – about $ 84 million – which expired last September 23, the Securities Times newspaper reported today. The real estate company would have paid the charges through Citibank one day before the expiry of the period, thus avoiding running into a situation of default that would have seriously compromised the fate of the company and the sector. In the next few days, new deadlines are expected that have not been met.

However, no explanation has been given as to how Evergrande raised the money. The company had previously reported a 97% decline in sales, and failed to sell 51% of its subsidiary Evergrande Property Services (HK 🙂 to Hopson Development (HK :). Furthermore, there is still no information on the restructuring of the company’s total debt, which amounts to 305 billion dollars.

5. Another Bitcoin ETF

In addition to ProShares, a new ETF is ready to debut on the regulated market. Valkyrie’s Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund is ready to land today with the BTF ticket, as confirmed yesterday by the company.

The launch comes just 4 days after the first ETF debuted and after the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s green light on Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF came on October 20.

According to Valkyrie Funds CEO Leah Wald, the new ETF “further confirms that US regulators want to work with the industry to regulate crypto assets instead of banning them.” “The more products come to market, the more awareness they bring, and hopefully, more adoption. Obviously there are other applications for similar products, and these should also hit the market, “the CEO said.