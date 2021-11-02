What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Market caution prevails on the day the two-day Federal Reserve begins, a meeting in which many expect a reduction in bond purchases. Meanwhile, in Australia, the central bank has maintained rates by abandoning the curve control strategy, while BoE and Norges Bank are expected. Headlights on Tesla, after Musk did not confirm the deal with Hertz, with Rivian aiming for a record IPO and a valuation higher than that of Ferrari . Here are the main market movers this Tuesday:

1. Rivian, stellar IPO

Rivian, the maker of electric vans and trucks backed by Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 and Ford (NYSE :), plans to raise up to $ 8.4 billion in what would be one of the largest IPOs of the year. The company, which has yet to register significant volumes in terms of sales, is aiming for a market valuation of around 53 billion dollars, more than Ferrari NV (MI 🙂 and only slightly less than Honda (T :).

If the collection were to be confirmed, it could unlock substantial value for both Amazon, which holds a share of just under 20%, and Ford, which holds 5%. The group led by Andy Jassy has already ordered 100,000 electric vans from the company in an effort to reduce emissions in delivery operations.

2. Cautious stock exchanges before the Fed

Calm futures on Wall Street awaiting the Fed’s decision tomorrow night (19:00 CET), after closing with new all-time highs on the eve. I are up by 30 points, i score +2 points while i are down by 25 points.

Among the stocks, beware of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 and Hertz Global, after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the two companies have not signed yet which increased Tesla’s market cap by $ 300 billion. Pfizer Inc (NYSE 🙂 (NYSE: PFE) T-Mobile (: TMUS) e BP (LON 🙂 (NYSE: BP) will release numbers for Q3.

In Europe, two-speed markets with e up by 0.5% and 0.2%, while and lost 0.2% and 0.6%.

3. Australia stops on rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia, according to many in the process of raising the interest rate to curb inflation above 3%, has not changed its monetary policy tools, stating that the labor market “is not yet strong enough” for a such a step.

However, the RBA has withdrawn the ‘yield curve control’ strategy, the target for Australian government bonds, set at 0.1% for bonds maturing in April 2024. “The decision to discontinue the yield target strategy it reflects the improvement in the economy and the progress made, announced earlier than expected, towards reaching the inflation target, “said RBA Governor Philip Lowe.

After the Fed, Thursday will be the turn of the Bank of England and Norges Bank. As for Threadneedle Street, there could be some major surprises as several officials, including Governor Bailey, warned against inflationary risks by stressing the need for intervention by the bank.

4. Crude oil stopped

The prices of the are also in “wait and see” mode pending another meeting, that of OPEC + scheduled for Thursday. US crude oil futures are down 0.1% to $ 83.94 per barrel, while the is almost steady at $ 84.72. Beware of the American Petroleum Institute’s weekly data on US inventories.