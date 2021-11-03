What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

The Federal Reserve is expected to start taking its foot off the accelerator, announcing the phasing out of $120 billion monthly bond purchases, while Lagarde's time for a rate hike in Europe is still a long way off. Meanwhile, in the US Biden and the Dems suffer a scorching defeat in Virginia, while oil slides on the decrease in US demand. Here are the main market movers this Wednesday:

1. Tapering time

According to many analysts, the Federal Reserve will announce the gradual reduction of its quantitative easing program this evening. The forecasts suggest that the central bank will reduce purchases by $ 15/20 billion per month, which means that the tapering will be completed in eight months, before the end of the first half of 2022. This opens a scenario of a rate hike. in the second half of the year.

The bigger question is to what extent Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will change the language about inflation, having only recently begun to recognize that the rise in consumer prices is larger and more lasting than the Fed predicted. Any change in the rhetoric will be considered a code name for an interest rate hike, which could also be telegraphed in the Fed’s upcoming dot plots.

2. ECB still dove

During an event in Lisbon, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that in the bank’s forward guidance on interest rates, “we have clearly articulated the three conditions to be met before starting to raise rates”.

“Despite the current peak in inflation, the outlook for inflation over the medium term remains weak and as a result it is unlikely that these three conditions will be met next year,” he added.

3. Bags

Wall Street is expected to open just below all-time highs on Tuesday, in an uneventful trading session until the Fed meeting.

Among the headlines, focus on the former Facebook Meta Platforms after stating that it will discontinue the use of facial recognition technology.

In Europe, positive indices.

4. Dem punished in Virginia

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin won the race for the presidency of the state of Virginia, in a race that, for many observers, could have great repercussions nationwide for the “mid-term” elections of 2022, given that for 15 years he federal state was in the hands of the Dems.

Exit polls indicated that the adversary, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, failed to motivate his main supporters, in what analysts saw as a disillusionment with the administration and Congress’s ability to implement the agenda. they had promised during the presidential election.

5. Crude oil down

Crude fell after another unexpected surge in US inventories last week, which indicated weak demand due to gasoline prices, now at a seven-year high. The American Petroleum Institute said stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, against expectations of a much smaller increase.

The decline in gasoline consumption has led President Joe Biden to pressure the major exporters of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase production. However, there is still no indiscretion that OPEC + will surpass the 400,000 barrels per day hike expected in December.

Currently, WTI futures are down 2.3% to $ 82.00 per barrel, while WTI futures are down 1.9% to $ 83.11.