What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com

By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – La was able to start tapering without disturbing the markets with a bullish effect on the dollar. On the contrary, in London the BoE surprised traders by not altering QE and rates, but nevertheless warning of inflation at multi-year highs in the first half of 2022. The Czech central bank is expected after the indications arrived from Norges Bank this morning. Lato, begins today, although no changes in production levels are expected. Here are the main market movers this Thursday:

1. Dollar recovering after the Fed

The dollar is up on Thursday following losses on the eve, with the Federal Reserve saying it is in no rush to raise interest rates after the tapering of 15 billion a month begins.

Currently, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of six other major currencies, is up 0.2% to 94.088, up after falling nearly 0.3% yesterday. The pair dips 0.4% to 1.1557, losing yesterday’s highs, while the pair is stuck at 114.00, not far from last month’s multi-year high of 114.69.

2. BoE surprises the market

Meanwhile, the pair is down 1% to 1.3552, down from the weekly high of 1.3698 recorded this morning, with traders reacting to the Bank of England’s monetary policy summit.

The BoE maintained interest rates (0.1%) and bond purchases at current levels against market expectations, despite forecasting inflation of 5% in April 2022 (highs since 2011). The statement released states that “recent economic data support a higher cost of money in the coming months” but the greatest uncertainties derive “from the labor market following the end of the government furlough scheme”.

3. Two-speed monetary tightening in the EU

If Threadneedle Street hasn’t moved, which has already raised interest rates once, held the benchmark rate unchanged at today’s meeting but is on track for another hike in December. The Czech central bank, on the other hand, should continue the trend of aggressive interest rate increases observed in the various economies of Eastern Europe.

Analysts are expecting a further 50 basis point hike to 2.0% of the main rate, following a 75 basis point hike last month, with the Bank of Poland raising its benchmark rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday, the second hike. consecutive in as many months.

4. Bags

Wall Street should open higher on Powell’s outlook for interest rates, after closing the session on Wednesday at new all-time highs. I are on par, i score +6 points, while i indicate +60 points with stock down to 1.57%.

Headlines include Qualcomm (NASDAQ :), following record sales in fiscal fourth quarter in the wake of strong demand for 5G phones, and Toyota which raised its earnings outlook but warned against chip shortages it could put annual production plans at risk.

In Europe, the collects 0.2% on the many quarterly reports that will be presented during the day after those of Snam (MI 🙂 and Tenaris (ME:). Those of Banco Bpm (MI 🙂 and Monte dei Paschi (MI :), among others, are still awaited. The marks the + 0.5% on the jump of Commerzbank (DE :), the + 0.4%, while the marks the + 0.4%.

5. Labor market

Powell gave the Fed some leeway on Wednesday saying the pace of tapering could be recalibrated should the macroeconomic projections change, and the weekly data may already give some answers.

The Investing.com consensus estimates a new post-pandemic low of 275,000, one day after the ADP payroll report for October showed a more than estimated 571,000 jobs increase. Furthermore, the survey provided by the Institute of Supply Management also showed a clear strengthening of economic activity over the past month.

Still, one appointment to follow will be the US trade balance, after numbers showed ahead of the upcoming holiday season in September, suggesting that consumer demand remains extraordinarily strong.