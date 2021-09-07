What’s Happening in the Markets By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Alessandro Albano

Macro data from China and the Eurozone keeps the global recovery on track. Meanwhile, Bitcoin officially becomes legal tender in El Salvador. Directional futures on Wall Street after markets close for Labor Day, while in Europe equities continue in negative territory pending the European Central Bank meeting in Frankfurt. These are the main market movers on Tuesday:

1. Boom in Chinese exports

China’s August trade data was much better than expected, with global demand reacting to the impact of Covid and bottlenecks in supply chains.

They increased by 25.6% year-on-year, according to data released this morning. Investing.com’s forecasts had indicated an increase of 17.1% while the previous month’s growth was 19.3%.

Imports were up 33.1% year-on-year, beating Investing.com’s forecast of 26.8% and the previous month’s growth of 28.1%. The trade balance came in at $ 58.34 billion, up from Investing.com’s $ 51.05 billion forecast and after the previous month’s reading of $ 56.59 billion.

2. Eurozone exceeds expectations

L grows beyond market estimates in the second quarter of 2021 thanks to an increase in spending and investments, according to new Eurostat data.

The currency area GDP increased by 2.2% compared to -0.3% in the previous quarter, while economists expected a 2.0% growth. The annual rate increased by 14.3% from -1.2% in the first quarter, with market expectations for an increase of 13.6%.

The number of employees also increased, up by 0.7% compared to -0.2% in the previous quarter, and with an annual rate up by 1.8% after -1.8% in January / March 2021.

3. Bitcoin for the first time legal

IK jumped just above $ 52,000 after the cryptocurrency formally became legal in El Salvador, the first country in the world to take this step.

However, the hope that the measure could trigger a trend in other parts of the world still seems ambitious. Even El Salvador itself has said that the digital currency cannot be used to pay taxes, an eloquent statement on what the government thinks of its true underlying value.

4. Directionless Futures in New York

After the Labor Day break, US equities could open mixed in a context of continuing fears of supply chain disruptions and high rates of Covid-19 infection. New infections peaked since their January peak last week, with deaths reaching their highest level since March.

At the moment, futures indicate a rise of 44 points, just +3 points and -9 points for the. Among the headlines, beware of Boeing (NYSE :), after one of its largest customers, the Irish low-cost Ryanair (LON :), abandoned negotiations for a large order on the 737 MAX 10, citing price differences.

5. Europeans in decline

European exchanges are trading in red in the afternoon pending the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. The sells 0.2%, with Deutsche Telekom (DE 🙂 gains 0.7% after the share swap with Softbank to increase its stake in T-Mobile Us, divesting the Dutch subsidiary.

The loses 0.1%, the loses 0.2%, while it is the heaviest of all with a 0.6% red, with a trader quoted by Reuters saying that “for the moment sitting very quiet, there are no big factors that move the stock markets “.