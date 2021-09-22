Britney Spears is at the center of a social campaign to the scream of #FreeBritney which is now mounting more than ever. Here’s what it is

Surely you have noticed that Britney Spears has returned to the social media in recent months with the hashtag #FreeBritney.

And the reason is simple: despite being one of the most famous celebrities in the world, Britney Spears is not in control of her life. Which, on the other hand, has been totally in the hands of his father for more than 10 years.

This is because she has been on the brink several times, putting her mental health at risk.

Currently, and for several months now, Britney is a guest in a mental health clinic under a tutelage that grants her father, James Spears (aka Jamie), control of almost everything Britney’s, including her money.

Hence, the birth of a petition asking for support for the singer through the hashtag #FreeBritney.

But what is it and what do those of the #FreeBritney? And most importantly: are they right?

What’s happening to Britney Spears

What is that #FreeBritney

It is a movement, organized by fans. The reason for the protest is related to state of health of the singer Britney Spears.

In fact, fans are worried about the pop star’s well-being, especially in relation to the legal protection that they believe has kept her imprisoned for more than ten years in the hands of her father.

Britney fans have long been wary of the terms of guardianship and have often wondered if it were in Britney’s best interest.

The movement was born in 2009, when FreeBritney.net released a blanket statement as to why fans believe Britney doesn’t need such strong guardianship and shouldn’t be kept out of her life and career.

The movement #FreeBritney went viral again this summer due to a podcast episode Britney’s Gram, during which an anonymous attorney, formerly part of the firm that oversees Britney’s tutelage, expressed concern for the singer and how her father was managing the life of the pop star.

#FreeBritney, but from what?

Fans want Britney free, but from what exactly? From conservatorship.

It’s about a form of legal protection for a “person deemed incapable of looking after himself”. In these cases, an adult close to that person, for example a parent, child or other relative, can ask the court of justice to control his affairs.

Britney was entrusted to the conservatorship of his father now more than 12 years ago, in 2008, following his first public breakdown and subsequent health problems.

The protection was then extended over the years, up to its last extension, in 2020.

Britney no longer wants her father to look after her

According to some court documents obtained by People, Britney is «strongly opposed ”to her father being the only guardian of his “business and finances”.

Instead, Britney said she “absolutely preferred” Jodi Montgomery, who has actually taken matters into his own hands since his father resigned due to health problems in 2019.

Interestingly, in fact, in the latest court documents, after Jodi Montgomery was granted guardianship, Britney Spears stated that her conservatorship it is voluntary.

The singer expressed her desire to return to a normal life and pursue her career, but who would prefer to regain the autonomy of his life gradually.