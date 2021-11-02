what’s happening to customer accounts?

Something strange is happening in banks such as Unicredit, Bnl, Intesa San Paolo. Account holders do not sleep soundly.

The nightmare of all savers, the recurring terror that causes sleepless nights to all account holders: losing your money. The sophisticated “streets” of bank account scammers know no borders and are updated from month to month. With the sole purpose of “emptying” our pockets, to enrich their own. We are like fighting a war, for some time: sadly it is a conflict with no holds barred. The sacrificial victims, the underdogs at least on paper in this bitter confrontation are us. Poor savers, taxpayers already harassed by continuous blows of tax cleaver and price increases, in a 2021 that promises to be almost like a public lynching where we are the victims. We just needed phishing: it seems a hyper-technological name at the bottom apparently harmless. But in reality it hides very dangerous pitfalls that they could overwhelm our funds like a hurricane.

Unicredit, Bnl, Intesa San Paolo: account holders do not sleep soundly, let’s find out what is happening

Important banks in the Italian financial landscape have been receiving numerous complaints from customers in recent weeks. The accusation is to send communications in which account holders are “scared” by announcing the deactivation of the various functions. In reality, the lenders are victims of a scam like the customers. The e-mail, in fact, represents a phishing attempt, a computer scam designed to steal sensitive user data and use it to clear accounts and cards.

How to protect yourself from this digital earthquake that threatens to make everything collapse on us? How to escape unscathed from this real organized crime that takes place from behind a screen?

Knowing that banks and credit institutions, which certainly, at least on paper, should be equipped with security systems much more sophisticated than those of unsuspecting citizens, are also victims of fraud attempts, does not comfort us at all.

Unicredit, Bnl, Intesa San Paolo: phishing nightmare

Phishing attempts are increasingly fierce and sophisticated. They are characterized by emails that perfectly reflect the “graphic scheme” of our bank and the home page of the online section of our home banking system. The purpose has been clear for some time, the tools to obtain it are different. Getting to know and capturing our access keys in order to empty our bank account. Being “educated and updated”, constantly, on the “attack strategies” of cybercriminals is therefore a must. Whether you are part of a bank, as an employee or as a manager, whether you are a small business owner. As always, knowledge and study in the first place, in this more than ever indispensable to defend themselves. Sword and shield, almost like we were in the Middle Ages. But for those who did not understand, we are at war!

Here it is, who hasn’t received it at least once? A “suspicious” email, which is very similar to the communications that banks usually send us. A distracted account holder, worried by the content of the letter, will tend not to notice some details that would allow, instead, to recognize the attempted fraud.

Suspicious emails, it is imperative to keep your eyes peeled

You may have noticed that, in recent weeks, the main Italian banks have been positively “bombarding” us with messages. Both on our mobile phones and in the reserved section of our bank account. They continually warn us not to disclose, under any circumstances, user and password. And they point out that lenders never ask for them from their customers. At most periodically they are diligent in making us update the access keys that now always have an expiry date. Furthermore, all access systems, both via app and online, to our “banking section” are always connected with our mobile number. Do you want to check your balance? Do you want to make a bank transfer? In addition to the credentials, a temporary code will always be sent to you via text message and you will be asked to click on your phone to log in. Because it is assumed that no one can steal our cell phone. A joke right? Imagine who has everything on his mobile phone: access codes, passwords, and that every financial device is connected to our number and our smartphone. Losing it or having it taken away is another nightmare, almost worse than having a stranger empty your account.

Woe to be distracted, never provide sensitive data

Usually an interruption of the service is communicated, a deactivation of the main functions. The lurking scammer, with his email, focuses on our fear, on our anxieties. All this in order to push us, in a few moments, to reformulate our data. Just a few seconds of distraction, the criminal enters our system and empties our bank account. And here they are the life savings disappearing away!

The latest e-mail that is coming to Unicredit customers, for example, and which is not naturally sent by the bank, it is very sophisticated and diabolical.

The text reads verbatim: “With this e-mail we inform you that we have deactivated all online operations with your credit card and the functions of your Unicredit account.“.

READ ALSO >>> INPS, 96 weeks of contributions to workers and unemployed: the details

The e-mail of the “bad guy on duty” informs us, to let us enter into the most complete fear, obviously misleading us, that all services dedicated to us by our bank are blocked. We are asked to click on a link, obviously devilishly artfully created, and to enter name, surname, telephone and bank access data. Count to three, breathe, think! Stop and don’t do nonsense before your funds end up in the hands of who knows who. Contact your bank management and the postal police immediately.