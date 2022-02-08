What’s Happening to the Church? The real reasons behind the puzzling words

In the last few hours, many faithful have been wondering what is happening within the Catholic Church, especially in northern Europe, where several disconcerting requests have emerged in a few days.

After the publication of the Report in which Ratzinger speciously attacks, completely unsettling statements have arrived one after the other.

Only a few weeks ago the document of the diocese of Munich in which the abuses perpetuated by the clergy from the post-war period to date are reviewed had made many doubt that there was a dark plot to reach ends that had little to do with that same Report. This in particular because of the instrumental attack on the Pope Emeritus, accused of negligence dating back to a few centuries ago that Ratzinger had already justified and that he will do again in the near future, after having read the thousand pages of the document and considering his 95 years of age.

From the celibacy of priests to the doctrine on homosexuals

Despite this, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich, and the head of the German bishops, Georg Bätzing, are not interested in the response of the accused, the Pope Emeritus, but simply ask him to apologize. Which already demonstrates a partiality of method, given the accusations of a law firm commissioned by the diocese itself to produce the report, and which Ratzinger has already stated that they do not correspond to the reality of the facts. The bishop emeritus of Reggio Emilia, Mons. Massimo Camisasca, and the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Gerhard Ludwig Müller, clearly emphasized the reason for these accusations.

An “anti Ratzinger plot in the Church”. Not surprisingly, not even a week passes and numerous other episodes occur, all concurrently with each other. On German public television there is a coming out of 125 employees of the rich and powerful Church in Germany in which they ask for a review of the Catholic regulation on homosexuality. A reportage that asked for between 5 and 10 years of production, causally aired right after the accusations against Ratzinger.

READ ALSO: In response to the attacks against Benedict XVI, a photo arrives

Shortly after, Cardinal Marx’s bomb arrives: the German Church wants priestly celibacy to be abolished, and announces that it will shortly compose an official request to the Pope, fearing the shadow of a real schism, already in the air for some time. Only in the same hours do the words of the head of COMECE, the Conference of European Bishops, the Luxembourg cardinal, in which he asks for nothing less than the change “of Catholic teaching on homosexuality”. As if it were not only the Catechism to change, but the Scriptures themselves, given the red-hot words that can be read about the subject of homosexuality, for example in the Letters to the Romans written by St. Paul.

The real reason behind the attacks on Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger

Why then all these utterances simultaneously with the attacks on Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger? Particularly in a moment of strong physical weakness due to his age, which makes it more difficult to answer the accusations and make his voice heard. Or so it is thought. The reason is very simple. It is enough to reread the last words spoken by Benedict XVI on the subjectwhich has never shrank from denouncing the tyranny of cultural relativism even within the Church, which has unfortunately been going on rapidly for years now.

In the biography of Benedict XVI entitled “Benedikt XVI: Ein Leben”, written by the German journalist Peter Seewald, Ratzinger states: “A hundred years ago, everyone would have considered it absurd to talk about a same-sex marriage. Modern society is in the midst of formulating an anti-Christian creed, and if one objects, one is punished by society with excommunication.. The fear of this spiritual power of the Antichrist is more than natural, and he needs the help of prayers from an entire diocese and the universal Church to resist ”.

READ ALSO: Vatican | Authoritative voice defends Ratzinger: “Too many want to hit him”

Few words, but extremely clear. Which form the proof of the absolutely spurious and cowardly attacks against the Pope Emeritus. Let us gather around him in prayer and why, so that the forces of Satan cannot get the better of this sad story, certain that, as Ratzinger himself recalled shortly before his painful resignation, they certainly will not prevail over the Boat of Peter. Because founded in Christ.