what’s in the new Covid decree coming up

The new Covid decree on reopening is arriving today: some stages will be set for the month of April and May, to gradually get out of the restrictions.

The government is currently evaluating the road map of post Covid reopening in view of the passage in the Council of Ministers, scheduled for today at 3 pm The date to keep in mind is March 31, the day on which the state of emergency will end, which will not be extended, as also confirmed by the Minister of Health Speranza . The control room should confirm the advances that have been given on the measure: in general, the hypothesis of loosening the restrictions is being considered, passing in some contexts from the reinforced Green Pass to the simple one.

In April there should be the elimination of the Green Pass for outdoor activities, such as bars and restaurants; as far as hotels are concerned, the Super Green Pass should be replaced by the basic Green Pass, before the total cancellation of the green certification; the certificate issued after vaccination, recovery from Covid or after a tampon, should remain for public transport.

From May, however, the Green pass may no longer be necessary for some indoor activities. A fundamental node is represented by the rules for workers over 50: for this category the vaccination obligation will remain in force until June 15, but the hypothesis of replacing the reinforced Green Pass with the basic Green Pass in the workplace is being considered. . This news could arrive, however, not before May 1st.

Goodbye to outdoor masks

The removal of the obligation to wear masks outdoors seems almost certain. On those indoors, the executive will instead try to proceed with caution, as the consultant to Minister Speranza recalled today, Walter Ricciardi: “If everything were loosened at the same time, in a moment like this when the curve gives signals to restart, it would be a very serious mistake” risking a resurgence of infections with a new wave in the summer. Because of this “the masks” indoors “They must remain, as well as the green certificate. The indoor activities at the moment act as multipliers of the virus. We must be very careful because the contagion is transmitted above all in these environments”he told Repubblica

“In every sector we will move towards a lightening of the measures, but it is necessary to be very cautious”also said the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi.

But the governors want to run. Yesterday the Conference of Regions developed a plan that aims to remove all restrictions by Easter. President Massimiliano Fedriga said that “we must proceed towards normalization: precisely for this reason, we have submitted to the government a proposal for an action plan with the aim, if the conditions of the virus allow it, to hypothesize the abandonment of the restrictions by Easter”.

The Ukraine decree

In addition to the decree that will contain the chronoprogram of the reopening, the government is also committed to the decree linked to the crisis in Ukraine, and to this end a new Council of Ministers will be convened tomorrow, after the meeting, remotely, of the Prime Minister Draghi at Villa Madama with the prime ministers of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, of Portugal António Costa and of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The decree should include some measures to manage the reception of refugees. 47,153 have already arrived in our country, of which 24,032 women, 4,052 men and 19,069 minors. Refugees will be welcomed into the network of Extraordinary Reception Centers (Cas) and the Reception and Integration System (Sai), managed by the Interior Ministry. Assistance will also be ensured through widespread hospitality, with families and in apartments, managed by Third Sector Entities. Funds will be allocated for all this, for initial reception and integration.

Tomorrow, in addition to strengthening the Golden Power, measures will also be launched against expensive bills and fuel increases. The decree should include a cut in excise duties on petrol and diesel, with a reduction in the cost of 15 cents per liter, taking advantage of the extra VAT and the installment of electricity and gas bills. It will be a first step in anticipation of a more substantial intervention, when the reference framework at European level will be defined, after the EU Council of 24 and 25 March.