What’s Included in the ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Makeup Collection | Lifestyle

Bella Hadid has had to deal with dozens of criticisms about her physique. Rumors about possible cosmetic repairs on her face began a long time ago. Even in 2018 she challenged her detractors to perform a scan on her face to confirm that it was a lie that she had done “a thousand surgeries”. At that time, she said she was afraid just to put filler on her lips, because “I wouldn’t want to ruin my face.”
After the clarification he made in InStyle US, his mother also spoke: “None of my children have used fillers or Botox or put anything strange on their bodies.”
This week, Vogue magazine published an interview with Gigi Hadid’s sister, in which she not only revealed that she had had a nose job, but also expressed how she feels about the comparisons that the public continues to make of her current physique with the one I had as a teenager:
People think I totally screwed up my face because of a picture of me from when I was a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did when you were 13, do you? I have never used padding. Let’s put an end to that. I have no problem with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve got my eyes up or whatever their name is, it’s face tape! The oldest trick.
The model was not only honest about the trick of the tape, she also confessed that at some point in her life she felt less pretty than her sister: “I was the ugliest sister, I was the brunette. She was not as great as Gigi, not so extroverted. She explained that after listening to the comparisons so much, she ended up believing them and over the years she learned to act: “I put on a very smiling face, or a very strong face.” And while she resists criticism of her physique, “no one can ever say I don’t work hard.”
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion
After the phenomenon that ‘Euphoria’ caused with the make up, the most anticipated release of the year couldn’t be left behind. The second season of ‘Bridgerton’ opens on March 25 and, just 10 days before the long-awaited date, Pat McGrath announced the second makeup collection inspired by the series.
This is the continuation of the first project that Pat and Netflix made together, and which was released in late 2021. For Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton II, the creator chose Penelope Featherington, also known as Lady Whistledown, as the official face.
The collection includes an eyeshadow palette called Belle of the Ball (which has six shades, and can be used as a blush or highlighter), a black eyeliner, a soft pink lipstick, a blush palette, a floral-scented body shimmer and a gold highlighter.
It will be on sale at PatMcGrath.com beginning March 24 and will cost between $28 and $65.
Pink lingerie minidress
Price: $29.99
Short, A-line, with skinny straps and a side slit. Made of lustrous satin fabric. Soft to the touch. Cotton and polyester.
Zaful A-line dress. Price: $29.99.
Black T-shirt ‘Living The Dream’
Price: $55.00 + shipping
Short sleeved, 100% cotton, with a multicolour printed graphic on the front that reads ‘Living the dream’. Made in the USA
The editor opines: When I bought it, Rihanna had not yet gone out to dinner in Santa Monica wearing the sweatshirt (blue color but with the same logo). Truly. Of course, when I saw her wearing it, I was filled with envy because I desperately looked for the sweatshirt…, but everywhere it was sold out. Fortunately I found a green t-shirt and then this black one, which I ordered and which is almost out of stock as well. Of course I will wear it with my boyfriend jeans and with some neon lycra. More was missing.
Awake NY ‘Living the dream’ t-shirt. Price: $95 (approximately)
Styling cream
Price: $3.99
Formula made up of protein and coconut oil that helps soften, hydrate, eliminate frizz from the hair for up to 72 hours and make it more manageable. It has a coconut scent.
The editor opines: If you are followers of this column, you must be aware of my daily confrontations with my beautiful and unruly Latin hair. I’ll give you context: about four months ago I had a straightening treatment with nanoplasty; The stylists recommended that I use products without parabens, to maintain the straight effect for longer. It has been constant work, but fortunately I have managed to keep my hair from looking fluffy. It is also thanks to this good friend, who has helped me repair it after dyeing it so much.
Garnier Fructis Styling Cream 10 oz. Price: $3.99
JBL Tune 125TWS In-Ear Headphones
Price: $49.85
They are true Wireless, they have a 32H battery (with up to 8 hours of use). They offer pure bass sound. They work with Bluetooth. They are comfortable. They are used for wireless calls, to listen to music and for the voice assistant. They recharge in just 15 minutes.
The editor opines: One day, coming back from the gym, I put my dirty clothes in the washing machine… There were my headphones… So I had to buy new ones. I’ve had my eye on these for a long time. I like them a lot, because they are wireless, they have the style of independent buds, they give a lot of freedom of movement, they are ultra comfortable and, above all, because they fit perfectly in the ear and I do not worry that they will fall off while I run.
JBL Tune 125TWS in-ear headphones. Price: $49.85
lip booster
Price: $32.04
Product specially formulated to offer an appearance of volume and color to the lips: it uses the natural tone of the skin to dye them and give them a complementary color and enhance their size.
The editor opines: At a time when many are injecting hyaluronic acid filler into their lips, we are the less brave, who are afraid of needles and think twice before venturing. When I bought this booster, I was excited. I imagined I would have Kylie’s lips. The truth is that the effect is much less impressive. Although it does tint a little (very little) the lips, it is not that it increases the volume of it much. In fact, the (mild) burning/itching effect lasts longer than the feeling of thickness. I give it a 4 rating.