What’s it like to live in the smallest apartment in New York?

Measuring just 9 square meters and located in the West Village – the tenant video is a hit on TikTok

Living in a city like New York City involves great sacrifices, especially in terms of square footage and salary. A “cheap” apartment in Manhattan “is sometimes barely larger than a walk-in closet. One in particular is making the rounds of social media: just 9 square meters large, it is defined as “the smallest” in the Big Apple. It has a shared bathroom in the hallway and a sink right next to the front door. The tenant, a boy named Axel Webber, posted a tour of his micro-apartment which is located in the West Village. And the video on TikTok got millions of views in just a few days. “This is what it’s like to live in the smallest apartment in New York City,” says Webber. “Whatever your expectations are, lower them.” The “kitchen” consists of a mini-fridge, a microwave oven and a few shelves. The apartment has no living room but a bunk bed.

December 26, 2021 – Updated December 26, 2021, 10:29 am

