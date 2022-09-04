What’s new from “Cobra Kai”, “Pasaje al Paraíso” and more recommendations for the week – Tvshow – 09/04/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

theater Three premieres and two visits from Argentina

tomorrow, the Young Dramaturgy Festival will present a new premiere at El Galpón. Is about my last fiction, directed by Soledad Lacassy, ​​which can be seen on Monday and Tuesday. As of Tuesday, in the Sala Zavala Muniz there will be Variations on coffee, which intersects the life of a coffee sorting woman with that of another who has never set foot in the field. Repeat Wednesday. That night you can also see Neither Canaro records, a proposal that unites music, theater and poetry in El Galpón. On Saturday there will be two Argentine visits: Connie Ballarini will perform at Complex Hall and

Sebastian Wainraich at the Stella D’Italia Theater.

cinema “Passage to Paradise” and other film novelties

This Thursday there will be three novelties in Uruguayan movie theaters. One of them will be Passage to Paradisethe romantic comedy starring George Clooney Y Julia Roberts in which a divorced couple reunite to travel to Bali and try to prevent their daughter from making a mistake. You can also see the animated my sweet monster and the horror movie Barbarian. One day before, that is, on Wednesday, Movie will continue with its series of classic films and will present a special screening of Goldfingerone of the most iconic films in the 007 agent saga. It will be screened at its Punta Carretas Shopping complex at 9:20 p.m.

streaming The return of “Cobra Kai”, “Pinocchio” and more

The streaming catalog will be renewed with several proposals. This Friday, Netflix will premiere the fifth season of cobra kai; the south korean series narcosantosstarring one of the stars of the squid game; and the movies End of the road, Breathless and inseparable.

On Thursday but on Disney + you can also see the remake of Pinocchio, with Tom Hanks as Geppetto; will be released on streaming Thor: love and thunder and more news will arrive, within the framework of Disney Day. In addition, for those days, Star + premieres between weddings and Amazon Prime Video, Jackass Forever Y Flight/Riskthe more news.

music A lot of recitals to see in Montevideo

This week’s musical activity will be full of proposals for all tastes. Tomorrow the violinist Joshua Bell will perform at the Auditorio Nacional del Sodre, while The German and Emiliano & The Lefty they will do it on Tuesday in the same room. The next night, Eli Almik Y Lu Ferreira will unite their repertoires in the Sala Zitarrosa. Later on Thursday Ruggero will arrive in Montevideo to present the album back to zero. That night, he Manuel Contrera Group will perform with guests in the Hugo Balzo Hall.

On Friday, there will be a few shows in Montevideo venues: camilla sapin will close the cycleone with you” in the Zitarrosa Room; Mariana Lucia Y Carmen Pi will sing in the Zavala Muniz room, Paul Higgs in the back room, Chinese Bandalos in the Museum Room and Esteban Klisich Y Dario Iglesias in Lazaroff Room. Saturday, Gonzalo Deniz will perform at the Solís Theater and Sum Camerata (Peter Dalton, Luciano Supervielle Y John Casanova) in the Zitarrosa Room. On Sunday, a tribute will be offered to Dino Ciarlo.

music ii A musical and a ballet

On this week’s cultural agenda, two proposals that combine music and dance stand out. The first is Matilda the musical, which can be seen on Wednesday and Thursday at El Galpón. With two performances per day, one at 6:30 p.m. and the other at 9:00 p.m., the musical comedy will be performed in English by students from the Brendan’s School. In addition, between Wednesday and Friday, the Solís Theater will receive Alice in Wonderland, a staging by the Martinatto Dance Company and the Montevideo Philharmonic Orchestra that will have works by Strauss and Sibelius. At 7:30 p.m.