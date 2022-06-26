What’s new from Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lopez and all the movie premieres of the week

On February 18, films like death on the nile , CODA , marry me either The dark daughter

Gal Gadot (death on the nile), Jennifer Lopez (marry me) Y Olivia Coleman (the dark daughter Y Spring in Beechwood) are some of the stars present in the movie premieres on February 18.

MARRY ME (Romantic comedy with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez)

Jennifer Lopez stars with Owen Wilson in a romantic comedy in which a song star falls in love with a random guy. The contrast between a celebrity and a Mathematics teacher provokes the predictable situations of entanglement. As a curiosity, we should highlight the presence in the cast of another music megastar such as Maluma. For fans of (almost) impossible and quite sweetened love stories.

DEATH ON THE NILE (Intrigue with Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh)

Returns Hercule Poirot, the tenacious investigator tasked with solving mysteries and murders. On this occasion, Kenneth Brangh (which still has the brilliant Belfast) directs and stars in this new version of Agatha Christie’s classic. Who is the murderer is the game that poses a thriller set on a ship sailing down the Nile in which the director-actor appears surrounded by stars as Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and Annette Benning.

CODA: THE SOUNDS OF SILENCE (Dramatic comedy that opts for 3 Oscars)

for those we love The Blair family it’s quite a surprise to see this remake ‘made in the USA’. In essence, both tell the same story, in which a girl who comes from a deaf family chooses to succeed as a singer. An irony of fate that conquered many in its original version with its mixture of good feelings and originality. The movie that is released now opt for 3 Oscars (Best Film, Adapted Screenplay and Supporting Actor)

THE DARK DAUGHTER (Thriller with Olivia Colman)

Olivia Coleman could win his second Oscar for this unsettling thriller based on a novel by Elena Ferrante. Its director is Maggie Gyllenhaal and she describes how a woman is overcome by her past when he comes into contact with a mother and her daughter during a vacation. Little more should be said about a film in which they participate as actors Ed Harris, Dakota Johnson or Peter Sarsgaard.

MORE PREMIERES

Olivia Colman also appears this week on SPRING IN BEECHWOOD, a drama about a forbidden passion set in the 1920s. Colin Firth also participates in this British film. They also arrive in theaters FLEE, a Danish film about immigration that is up for three OSCARs (Best Foreign Film, Animation and Documentary); the argentines GOSHAWK Y BANDIT; THE PASSENGER, a Spanish horror film; korean thriller SPIRITWALKER and the documentary OR GEMER (THE GROAN).