What’s new from Jennifer Lawrence, Zac Efron’s comedy and more: know the Apple TV + productions that will be released soon

The films will debut first at the Canadian film festival before landing on streaming. (Apple TVPlus)

AppleTV+ announced the release dates of its upcoming film and documentary productions within the framework of the Toronto International Film Festival, which will take place in Canada between September 8 and 18. Highlights include the new film by the Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence, and a biographical comedy with Zack Efron Y Russell Crowe.

“We’re thrilled to present such a diverse spectrum of Apple Originals at this year’s festival,” said Matt Dentler, Apple’s chief feature officer. “From documentaries about icons to dramas by Academy Award-winning filmmakers and actors, TIFF audiences are in for a treat. We look forward to giving film lovers around the world a first sneak peek in Toronto.”

Jennifer Lawrence has already been seen on streaming, for example, last year she was a success with “Don’t Look Up”. (Netflix)

Causeway

Starring and produced by Jennifer Lawrence, this film consists of a complex and emotional portrait of a soldier who tries to adjust to her normal life after returning to her home in New Orleans. It is directed by Lila Neugebauer and also has Brian Tyree Henry in its main cast. It will premiere on September 10 at the TIFF Y can be seen worldwide from November 4 in AppleTV+.

Jennifer Lawrence has a main role and as a producer in “Causeway”. (Apple TVPlus)

Raymond & Ray

According to the official synopsis, the film “follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray who have lived in the shadow of a terrible father. Somehow they still have a sense of humor, and their funeral is a chance for them to reinvent themselves. There’s anger, there’s pain, there’s madness, there can be love and there’s definitely grave digging.” act Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdu Y sophie okonedo; and is directed by Rodrigo García. At TIFF, it will be screened on September 12 and, in AppleTV+It can be seen on October 21.

Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke play two brothers in “Raymond & Ray.” (Apple TVPlus)

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Zack Efron Y Russell Crowe star in this biographical action comedy based on the book of the same name by Joanna Molloy and John chickie Donohue. While his friends serve in the military in Vietnam, Chickie comes up with a fantastic idea: travel alone to where they are to bring them their favorite can of American beer. What started as an innocent idea to rescue them with some nostalgia, becomes a reality check in the middle of a controversial war. The film will debut at TIFF on September 13 and will premiere worldwide in AppleTV+ September 30th.

The film is based on the real life experience of John “Chickie” Donohue. (Apple TVPlus)

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

This documentary is an intimate and revealing look at the musician’s life through archive footage, home recordings, and recorded conversations that never came to light. Directed by Sasha Jenkins, the project seeks to be a tribute to the father of jazz and cultural ambassador of the United States through a journey in a biography that also covers the change from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement. It will have its premiere on September 9 (TIFF) and will arrive worldwide on October 28 (AppleTV+).

The documentary reviews the life of iconic musician Louis Armstrong. (Apple TVPlus)

sydney

It is a documentary production that honors the memory of the African-American actor, filmmaker and activist Sidney Poitier. His stance was key to the Civil Rights movement in downtown Hollywood; and this legacy is commented on in interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more. The project was developed in collaboration with the Poitier family under the direction of Reginald Hudlin and with Oprah Winfrey as producer. On September 10 it will be screened at TIFF and will land on September 23 in AppleTV+.

The documentary genre film addresses the legacy of African-American actor Sidney Poitier. (Apple TVPlus)

