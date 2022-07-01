What’s new from ‘The Minions’ or ‘Bergman’s daughter’, some of the weekend’s premieres

the prequel to The minionsa comedy about dating apps starring Malena Altherio or the new film Mia Hansen-Løve inspired by Ingmar Bergman head the premieres of this week’s movie billboard.

‘MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU’

This prequel to the hit animated series uncovers the story of how Gru, the world’s greatest supervillain, met his iconic Minions and took on an unstoppable criminal force. This Illumination Entertainment film sees Gru as a 12-year-old boy trying to take over the world from the basement of his house in the 1970s.









‘MOM, DON’T TANGLE’

An unleashed and free Malena Alterio is the protagonist of this comedy by Argentina’s Daniela Fejerman about the adventures and entanglements that are experienced in the world of dating applications from a “certain age”.

‘BERGMAN’S ISLAND’

French director Mia Hansen-Løve reflects on the impact of personal experiences on the artistic creation process while paying tribute to Ingmar Bergman and his mythical home in this film starring Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.

‘MY DEAREST CHILDREN’

Chantal and Christian live a quiet retirement. But since their children left the nest they have begun to space out their visits and forget about them. When they announce they won’t be home for Christmas, the parents come up with a crazy plan to win them back: they’ll pretend they’ve won the lottery and are multi-millionaires.

‘SINJAR’

The third feature film directed by Anna María Bofarull, shot between Catalonia and Iraqi Kurdistan, focuses on three women who suffer the consequences of violence and the war in different ways and shows how far they are willing to go to recover their relatives .

Eman Eido, a real victim of the Islamic State, kidnapped and sold at the age of 9, stands in front of a camera for the first time for this project.

‘MY BEST FRIEND’

Turkish Ferit Karahan’s heartbreaking drama about pure friendship that takes place in the mountains of Anatolia.

‘SINGING ON THE ROOFTOPS’

This documentary by Enric Ribes is the biography of a survivor named Gilda Love and also a portrait of the Raval neighborhood and a story about homosexuality in the elderly.

‘SPACE PAJAMAS’

The director and screenwriter from Madrid, Clara Martínez-Lázaro -daughter of Emilio Martínez-Lázaro- combines her love for romantic comedy and astrophysics in this film that explores the dreams and fantasies of a couple who carry a certain weariness for years of living together.

‘TO THE DOG’

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s production company, Caballo Films, sponsors the first feature film by Alicante-born José Luis Estañ, which takes place in the most popular and vulnerable environments of drug dealing.

The film starts when Darío Manzano, the young protagonist, finds out that his colleagues have beaten up the drug lords they work for. It is the trigger for a spiral of fateful situations that will force him to fight, against the clock, for his survival and that of his family.