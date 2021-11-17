What’s new in Android 12L for smartphones and when it will be available

Android 12L, as we all know, is the version of Google’s operating system designed above all to introduce important improvements and additional features for tablets, folding devices and Chromebooks. From the beginning it was thought that smartphones would be only marginally interested, but in reality the latest information published on the net reveals that Android 12L will also have interesting news for smartphones.

The novelties of Android 12L for smartphones

The first information indicates that small changes will be added regarding the choice of wallpaper directly from the AOSP launcher, the return of volume controls for Chromecast devices, the support for dynamic themes in AOSP and also thestartup animation in Material You.

According to EsperHowever, starting with Android 12L, developers will have the opportunity to override application window orientation preferences to deliver an experience on foldable more pleasant. Google is implementing the Audio Spatializer API to enable applications to determine if the device being used has spatial audio support; support for three audio tracking systems is also added for accessories (such as headphones) equipped with accelerometers and gyroscopes: in this way Android 12L will be able to manage the direction of audio diffusion to offer a superlative listening experience .

VoiceInteractionSession API it is expected to offer new potential for some fields of use of Google Assistant, while the Google development team has rehabilitated two APIs for the management of external storage space previously deprecated by the arrival of the Scoped Storage.

The final version of Android 12L is expected in Q1 2022

The Android 12L beta for supported Pixel devices will be available starting in December, with one after January and another final in February. The beta expected for next month will be the first to bring the API level 32 while, always second Esper, the final version of Android 12L for the Pixels will be available “before the end of Q1 2022. “

To date it is still unclear how many and which devices will be outside the Pixels that will be able to participate in the beta of Android 12L, although Lenovo has already announced that it will be available for the P12 Pro tablet and that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will certainly receive the build even if you don’t know when.

Read also: news and video test of Android 12

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!