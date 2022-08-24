What’s new in Israeli medicine: back surgery through an incision at the waist

It is a less invasive and faster healing method than previous techniques.

Haifa doctors began performing back operations through a small incision in the waist. This is a less invasive and faster healing method than previous techniques.

Rambam Health Care Campus it is the first Israeli hospital to introduce this option. In turn, there were countries that applied this methodology before Israel: the United States and Australia, but only in a few places.

The process is a slight incision in the waist and they insert a tube through which they operate. It is called an “anatomical corridor”, a free passage for surgery from the waist to the back. They then perform a spinal fusion, an operation that joins two or more vertebrae in the spine, which is done to correct a deformity, reduce pain, and improve stability..

“This is a surgical technique that can be used in both simple and more complex cases”he told The Times of Israel Dr. Shai Menachem, who performed the operation together with his colleague Dr. Ory Keynan. “It allows us to perform spinal fusions through a small incision at the waist and, as a result, achieve a faster and easier recovery from surgery compared to the common technique. Normally you would open your back and disconnect your spinal muscles, but with this method we don’t. The way we go in, we break down less tissue and there is less bleeding and less postoperative pain.”.

The first patient was an 80-year-old woman who underwent two back operations years ago for pain from standing and walking.. She decided to have surgery through the waist when she found out about this new methodology. She had pain in her right leg and lower back.