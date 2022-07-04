What’s New in July on Star+, Apple TV and More | Scheduled

* What if when you woke up you didn’t know your own secrets? Such is the premise of Surfacethe mental thriller that will premiere AppleTV+ the next July 29. Created by Veronica West (High Fidelity), and composed of eight episodes, the story features Sophie, a woman who has suffered a head injury and has memory blocks. The main actress is Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who comes from suffering a lot in The Girl Before.

* Next Wednesday, Star+ will premiere The Loudest Voice. The miniseries is an episodic version of the case portrayed in The scandal (JayRoach, 2019). Corporate thriller that investigates the sexual abuse committed by Roger Ailes, one of the popes of Fox News and architect of the modern Republican Party. Russell Crowe is in charge of bringing the subject to life accompanied by Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and Sienna Miller.

* Two premieres for this Monday. at 21, Film & Arts will premiere Wild Bill (will also be available in Flow). The miniseries follows an American police chief (Rob Lowe) who moves to Lincolnshire with his 14-year-old daughter in hopes of escaping his painful past. the actor of A Yankee in Oxford returns to the adventures in Great Britain now reconverted into Bobby. at 22, sony channel will lead to the fourth season of The Good Doctor, Composed of 20 episodes. Shaun MurphyFreddie Highmore and his team will face emergency cases, emotional swings crossed by the context of the COVID-19 virus.

Character

neighbor of Stranger Things IV (Jamie Campbell Bower). Pinhed mix of hellraiser and arachnid of evil, seeks to open a portal to destroy everything. In his life as a human he was patient 001 of the Hawkins lab. And before he was a number, he was the son of Victor Creel (played by Robert Nightmare Englund).