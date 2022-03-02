What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in March

Once you have seen those of HBO Max, it is time to review the news that Amazon has prepared for this newly released month of March through its Prime Video platform in terms of movies, series and documentaries.

sets

Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 (March 4) The second season of Star Trek: Picard takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on an intrepid and exciting new journey: back in time. Picard must recruit friends both old and new to face the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the future of the galaxy, and face the ultimate test of one of the greatest enemies of all time. he.

– Season 2 (March 4) The Boys Presents: Diabolical (March 4)

upload – Season 2 (March 11) In the second season of Upload, Nathan finds himself at a crossroads in his new life after death… his girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived in Lakeview in hopes of strengthening their relationship, but his heart continues to secretly yearn for his attention angel. to client Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is on the fringes of this reality and becomes involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds”.

– Season 2 (March 11)

Operation Black Tide: the suicide voyage (March 11th)

porn and ice cream (March 11th)

(March 11th) Kevin Can F Himself (March 11th)

(March 11th) This is Us – Season 6 (March 23)

Films

lucy and desi (March 4)

(March 4) Irresistible (March 11th)

(March 11th) deep water (March 18th) Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a well-off New Orleans couple whose marriage crumbles under the weight of resentment, jealousy and mistrust. As their mutual taunts and mind games intensify, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital flirtations begin to wear off. Featuring brilliant and complex performances by Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas and directed by one of the genre’s most celebrated filmmakers

(March 18th) teacher (March 18th)

(March 18th) spencer (March 18th)

(March 18th) The grandmother (March 25th)

(March 25th) Candyman (March 27th)

(March 27th) Charlie’s Angels (March 27th)

documentaries

The Challenge: 11M (March 11th) The unprecedented events that surrounded the terrible terrorist attack in which the emergency services and hundreds of anonymous heroes collaborated to help the victims of the attack, and turned Madrid into an example of solidarity and citizen union. The docuseries features the testimonies of survivors, as well as interviews with renowned journalists, judges, senior police officials, political leaders and witnesses, who will offer their personal view of what happened during the attack on one of the busiest cities in Europe .

(March 11th)

Moto GP Unlimited (March 14)

Sainz. live to compete – Episode 6 (March 25)

