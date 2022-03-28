What’s new on DVD and Blu-ray (April 2022)

Let’s go with a preview of the releases that for this month of April we will have both on Blu-ray and on DVD, a month full of important releases that will liven up the stay in our homes.

Yes we have to start talking about’Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, the latest installment of Spider-Man directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, which will hit the domestic market on the 7th. The film, which for the first time in the cinematographic history of Spider-Man reveals the identity of our hero, neighbor and friend, raised a whopping 1,888 million dollars at the worldwide box office, 30 of them in our country.’No Way Home ‘ also managed to become the third highest-grossing film in history in the United States.

The day 20 will arrivedeath on the nile‘, a new film adaptation of the famous novel by Agatha Christie published in 1937 directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer among others. Adapted from the well-known 1937 novel by British writer Agatha Christie, the film grossed $133 million at the worldwide box office.

For this month we will also have the arrival of an important animated film like’Sing 2!‘, a sequel to the hit 2016 animated musical, arriving on April 27. Directed by Garth Jennings, the film remained in the top 5 in our country for many weeks, reaching 9 million euros. Worldwide, the tape exceeded 387 million dollars.

For the rest, we will have premieres like’the gucci house‘, a film inspired by the shocking true story of the family emporium behind the legendary Italian fashion firm;’Way Down‘, a successful film by Jaume Balaguer, which grossed more than 6 million euros in our country; ‘Clifford the big red dog‘, a film that mixes live action and animation that already has a sequel confirmed; or’scream‘, a new installment of the famous horror franchise that grossed more than 140 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

