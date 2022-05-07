What’s next for Marvel and the MCU after ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness it had a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) threads to tie up.

Marvel fans hoped that the sequel would reunite the plots of Wanda Vision Y Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also to introduce other universes like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four (and maybe even Deadpool) into the MCU. All of that, and it had to set up the future of Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), AND introduce a new character with crucial power, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

doctor strange 2 it ultimately failed to do all of this, but it certainly accomplished a lot, opening up many avenues for the MCU to explore in the future. Below, we’ll break down some of those developments, as well as take a look at Marvel’s next release schedule to see where the events of Multiverse of Madness take us.

(Of course there are Huge spoilers below for the entirety of Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness)

How Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness sets the future of the MCU

There’s so much to unpack here that it’s worth separating the plot points a bit. So we’ll first look at what the movie establishes for Strange (including the first post-credits scene), before considering what’s next for America Chavez, and then we’ll look at the implications of those Illuminati revelations.

Finally, we’ll break down exactly which Marvel TV shows and movies are confirmed.

What’s next for Doctor Strange after multiverse of madness

It’s there in black and white in the credits: “Doctor Strange Will Return.” However, exactly how and why has not been revealed. Marvel fans should perhaps not hold their breath for doctor strange 3—after all, there was a six-year gap between the first and second movies, even if Strange did appear in plenty of other MCU movies in the meantime.

However, now we know what Strange’s mission is. As the mysterious superhero played by Charlize Theron says in the first post-credits scene, he has “caused a raid and we’re going to fix it…unless you’re scared.”

You can read a more detailed breakdown of who Theron plays in our character guide, but the essential thing to know is that she is Clea, a fellow sorceress of Strange. Crucially, she occupies a position of power in the Dark Dimension, a strange and unsettling place; the fact that she is also sometimes called Hell gives you an idea of ​​what she is like. She is in constant fights with the ruler Dormammu of the Dark Dimension, suggesting that doctor strange 3 could be sending the character to hell.

Also in the comics, Clea becomes Strange’s lover and wife, though with the MCU version of Strange still pining for Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), that might not be in the cards just yet.

What’s next for Wanda after doctor strange 2?

This is less certain, although we know she won’t go anyway. In March, it was reported that the actor had just signed another seven-year deal for the franchise.

at the end of multiverse of madness, It can really be considered that Wanda has hit rock bottom. She has lost her brother, her lover and her two sons, and now she has to face the destruction she caused trying to find them again. she finish doctor strange 2 pulling Mount Wundagore on top of her, the superhero equivalent of a Twitter Notes app apology.

As such, the next time we see Wanda, she’ll likely be remorseful for what she’s done, but her desire to have a family has barely faded. And there is some sign that she will meet them at some point…

Will America Chavez return after Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness?

No concrete plans have been announced, but Marvel has been quietly putting together a team that could be important to the future of the MCU.

In recent years, more and more Young Avengers are appearing in Marvel movies and TV shows. So far, we’ve met Ant-Man’s daughter Cassandra Lang (Abby Ryder Fortson and Emma Fuhrmann, and Kathryn Newton will play her in the upcoming Quantumania), new Hawkeye Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Elijah Richardson (Eli Bradley) , Kid Loki (Jack Ternera) and America Chavez. This suggests that Chavez’s next move may be as part of this superhero squad.

Importantly, the Young Avengers also contain Wanda’s two sons Billy and Tommy, also known as Speed ​​and Wiccan. This suggests that the characters may return at some point, and Wanda is unlikely to be far behind.

Than doctor strange 2 means to the X-Men and the Fantastic Four

As many fans anticipated, the film incorporated the two franchises that Marvel regained control of when Disney bought Fox. It revealed that John Krasinski is the MCU’s Reed Richards, and also saw Patrick Stewart return to play Charles Xavier for the first time since he died in Logan.

Of course, they both die in this movie, but versions from other universes are still open to star in the MCU. Stewart’s cameo (complete with the yellow potty-chair-like wheelchair the character has in the beloved animated series) seems likely, but it seems very likely that Krasinski will return as a new Reed Richards when the Fantastic Four gets a new movie: maybe with his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, as Sue Storm?

AN Fantastic four The movie is in development now, with a 2024 release date looking possible. As for the X-Men, Marvel is developing a mutant-focused movie, but whether the studio is ready to bring back Xavier, Magneto and others in that movie is unclear at this point. However, as Wanda has a long-standing relationship with Magneto in the comics, this could be another way for Olsen to return to the MCU.

Which Marvel Movies and TV Shows Are Next?

This is what the release schedule currently looks like:

mrs wonder – June 8, 2022

Thor: love and thunder – July 8, 2022

Marvel Halloween Special – October 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special – December 2022

she-hulk – 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

the wonders – July 28, 2023

secret invasion – TBA

Iron heart – TBA

armor wars – TBA

Sword – TBA

In development (film): Fantastic fourDeadpool sequel, Captain America sequel, Shang-Chi sequel, mutant-centric movie.

In Development (TV): Wakanda Series, Loki Season 2, Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, Spider-Man: First Year, Marvel Zombies, untitled series directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Reckless, new series

Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness it’s in theaters now.