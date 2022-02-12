What’s next for Polkadot as the bears reappear

Over the past week, Polkadot was up 16% pushing DOT to $ 21.15 at the time of writing. The bullish momentum helped the coin to trade above the $ 20 support level. In the past 24 hours, DOT has lost 2% of its market value. The coin was seen fluctuating between $ 22.62 and $ 21 at press time.

Polkadot has been trying to breach the $ 22.62 resistance mark for quite some time in the past few days. The bulls have been pushed back every time as the aforementioned price cap acted like a robust one. While DOT has been trading sideways, the bulls have managed to hold prices above the 20-SMA line for the past few days. At press time, however, it could be seen that the bears are back as prices have fallen below the 20-SMA line.

Price Analysis: DOT / USD Four hours

Image source: TradingView DOT / USD

The price of DOT was seen below the 20-SMA line, which means that the momentum in the price of the coin was being dragged by the sellers. The closest support region for DOT lies $ 20.91 to $ 19.65. Polkadot’s trend line has been bullish for the past few days as the coin has continued to secure gains over the aforementioned time frame.

Polkadot traded considerably at the $ 22 price mark for a long time, however, its attempt to move above that price level was dampened by the bears. The coin failed to trade above the crucial resistance mark, for this reason, DOT depreciated at press time. Continued side trading will push prices further down from the current level.

The technical outlook has also picked up bearish price action and flashed bearish at the time of writing. The Relative Strength Index had managed to sustain more than half of the line as the bulls were close to $ 22, as the coin lost momentum the RSI tumbled across the zero line. A fall below the zero line presented a sell signal and the sellers were seen to outstrip the buyers in the market.

The MACD was also negative, as the indicator experienced a bearish crossover. The red histograms were seen below the half line, in accordance with the same reading, the RSI depicted a greater number of sellers. The MACD showed a sell signal for the DOT.

DOT’s next trading levels

The continued drag from sellers would push the coin to $ 20.91 and then to $ 19.65. The volume of DOT has been seen to close in the red in the past two trading sessions. The red volume bars are indicative of a bearish price movement, this means that most of the trading has been through selling.

In the event that the bulls re-emerge, which could happen if prices recover the $ 22 threshold, there could be a positive price break-out. A break to the upside would push prices towards the next $ 25 price ceiling, however over the course of trading sessions DOT would continue to move lower and then attempt to reach the aforementioned resistance mark if the $ 22 mark does not prove stiff again. price ceiling for the currency.