What’s next for Ryan Garcia? Four options on the Californian table

Ryan Garcia returned to the ring with a unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Tagoe and will surely seek to raise the bar for his next fight. There are four options on the table, although there could be more in the future.

who says that Ryan Garcia disappointed in his return to the ring after more than a year of inactivity, for the sole fact of not having knocked out Emmanuel Tagoe this Saturday at the Alamodome, he’s forgetting to throw some valuable ingredients into the mix that allows for deeper analysis.

Because to the rust caused in any fighter, whether or not he belongs to the boxing elite, spending so many months without fighting, we must add that the Californian comes from dealing with depression and anxiety issueswho is coming off a wrist operation and who has recently changed coaches.

Ryan García did not knock out Tagoe, but neither did he leave any doubts about his absolute superiority against the Ghanaian in the ring. And knowing him, victory will give you the enthusiasm to seek to raise the bar at his next appearance. He will want to fight for a world title right away, although it may be convenient for him to let himself be advised so as not to rush the times.

Currently, it could be said that there four options on the table thinking about an upcoming presentation by Ryan García, with chances of a fifth. Three of them would aim to go immediately to seek a world title in the lightweight division, be it against george cambososWBA, WBO and IBF champion; Devin Haney, WBC monarch; either Gervonta DavisWBA Regular World Champion.

If both Oscar De La Hoya and his trainer Joe Goossen feel that another fight needs to be done before going out for a belt, a highly competitive option will be Isaac the Pitbull Cruz, with whom the Californian has already exchanged several crossed darts. He has stopped talking, instead, of a fight before Joseph Diazwhom he was going to face just before having to undergo wrist surgery and with whom there have also been several pending accounts.

Is it crazy to think about Scorpion Berchelt?

Miguel Berchelt has just made his debut in the lightweight division and it was far from going as expected, Well, by decision of the fight doctor, due to the tremendous punishment he had been suffering, he was not allowed to go out to fight the sixth round against Jeremiah Nakathila. El Alacrán made it clear that he does not intend to retire after the two consecutive losses, the first one against Oscar Valdez, and a fight against Ryan García could be a good measure for both.