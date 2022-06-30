The 10 most common questions about work visas in the United States. Who is Cassidy Hutchinson from the explosive testimony before Congress? Gustavo Petro and Álvaro Uribe met and agreed on a “dialogue channel”. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. What’s next now that Sweden and Finland are about to join NATO?

NATO formally invited Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance, according to a statement by NATO Heads of State and Government this Wednesday. This is a historic expansion of the defense bloc that directly undermines the goals of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his war in Ukraine. What will happen next?

2. Honduran migrant who died in Texas wanted to reunite with her mother and sisters in the US.

Adela Ramírez decided to emigrate from Cuyamel, in northern Honduras, after her mother and sisters managed to reach the United States. She did not make it: she was one of the 53 migrants who died this Monday in a truck in San Antonio, Texas, in a tragedy.

They work on the identification of migrants in Mexico 4:55

3. ANALYSIS | Europe sees China through the Russian lens, and Beijing is not happy

As the leaders of major Western democracies and their allies meet for two consecutive summits this week in Europe, their focus is clear: keep up the pressure on Russia as its brutal attack on Ukraine enters its fifth month. But another country has also been targeted at those meetings: China. And Beijing is not happy about it.

4. Who is Cassidy Hutchinson from the explosive testimony before Congress?

The senior aide to former White House Secretary General Mark Meadows, who testified Tuesday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, was a young star and rapidly rising in the Trump administration.

What was the impact of Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony? 0:57

5. The 10 most common questions about work visas in the United States

Each year the United States admits millions of foreign nationals under various work visas, and in at least 2020, more than 2 million were temporary workers and their families, according to figures from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS). English). But what are these visas and how to get these types of jobs?

at coffee time

Gigi and Bella Hadid surprise on the catwalk with heads partially ‘shaven’

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid debuted bold new looks on Monday, storming a New York runway with eyebrows bleached hair, short bangs, and what appeared to be half-shaved heads.

Gigi and Bella Hadid surprise with their shaved heads 0:48

A brutal murder caught on camera stokes religious tensions in India

Religious tensions are running high in India following the killing of a Hindu man allegedly by two Muslim assailants, as authorities try to prevent him from the video of the brutal attack circulated on the internet.

Chris Pratt Says Reactions To Instagram Post About His Family Made Him Tear

In a new interview, the actor referred to the public reaction he received last November for a publication of Instagram he wrote about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Department of Justice of Puerto Rico affirms that abortion is still legal on the island

The Department of Justice of Puerto Rico maintained that the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to annul the case Roe vs. Wade, considering that the federal constitutional right to abortion no longer exists, does not alter the existing rule of law on the island regarding the practice of terminating pregnancy.

What’s next for Serena Williams after her gutsy first-round exit from Wimbledon 2022?

Even after a year away from tennis, Serena Williams doesn’t forget how to entertain. Her return to Grand Slam action at Wimbledon on Tuesday — a three-hour, 11-minute duel with France’s Harmony Tan — it was histrionic, captivating, but in the end it ended in defeat.

The number of the day

30 years

Singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, following his conviction last year on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

quote of the day

“The conversation with former President Uribe was helpful and respectful. We found differences and common points”

Gustavo Petro and Álvaro Uribe met and agreed on a “dialogue channel”.

And to finish…

See how this electric boat “flies” on the water

Swedish startup Candela has developed fully electric, carbon-neutral “winged” boats. See in the video how they work.