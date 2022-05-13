What’s on TV this weekend: Sally Rooney’s debut novel Conversations with Friends gets the BBC Three treatment

ads

Friday

Pick of the day: Let’s do a love scene

22:00, Channel 4

The brilliant/dumb idea behind this new dating show is that a woman and three different men reenact a famous love/sex scene from a movie, a reenactment shot with a proper director and intimacy coordinator. “Can you create sexual chemistry by faking it?” asks host Ellie Taylor, as beauty therapist Starr takes center stage in that scene from Ghost where Patrick Swayze helps Demi Moore with her pottery (and more). That’s before some gentle Fifty Shades of Gray spanking and a rather more graphic scene from The notebook. In the end, Starr must choose one of his leads for his own private sequel.

undeclared world

7:30 p.m., Channel 4

Figures suggest that almost one in three women in Pakistan have experienced domestic violence from a man they know personally, with hundreds, if not thousands, of women killed, assaulted or abducted every year. The formation of Pakistan’s first Gender Protection Unit means that female officers are at the forefront of attempts to reverse the trend. Fatima Manji follows her work.

Here we go

8:30 p.m., BBC One

Tom Basden’s hilarious domestic comedy continues on three fronts. Rachel (Katherine Parkinson) has commissioned her to do a family portrait that she is trying to “fix” because the artist has made her look too old (“I am an artist, Rachel, a servant of truth,” she tells her); Cherry (Tori Allen-Martin) has started a salsa class; and Sue (Alison Steadman) has bought a swimming pool, but not everyone is happy with it.

Alison Steadman as Sue in Here We Go (Photo: BBC)

Nordic murders

9:00 p.m., plus4

Return of the German police drama. After a group of teenagers throw a drug-fueled waterside party, one of the revelers is found dead. Detective Ellen Noorgard (Rikke Lylloff) is hampered in her investigation because one of the suspects is the nephew of former District Attorney Karin Lossow (Katrin Sass), who is busy taking on police business.

The other

9:30 p.m., BBC One

“Sad, drunk and horny… the Bermuda Triangle of good decisions,” says Angela (Michele Austin) as she describes how she ended up pregnant with Callum after a date “in the swamps of transportation awards.” As Marilyn (the ever-excellent Siobhan Finneran) tries to get Angela to leave her house, Cat and Cathy try to talk to Callum, her newfound half-brother.

Eurovision at 60

22:00, BBC Four

Eurovision is closer to its 70th birthday now, but this 2016 documentary (shown on the eve of the final song contest) looks back at how the annual event has blossomed from involving just seven countries to garnering some 195 million viewers in across the continent and beyond. Channel 5 is also celebrating the event with Eurovision: Secrets And Scandals (8pm), a documentary revealing “untold stories of political shenanigans, bogus entrants and election scandals”.

Love life

22:40, BBC One

Friday night is undoubtedly a comedy night on BBC One, complete with this slick rom-com from the US. At the start of another double bill, Marcus (William Jackson Harper) is in Michigan for his parents’ wedding anniversary and hooks up with an ex-girlfriend from high school.

Graham Norton presents Eurovision (Photo: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Saturday

Pick of the Day: Eurovision Song Contest 2022

20:00, BBC One

The UK’s annual weariness over political bloc voting and our own subpar songs looks set to be swept away by geopolitical events further east, with Ukraine the heavy favorite to win this year’s contest in Turin, Italy. Russia, of course, has been banned, while the UK finds itself in the unusual position of being fourth favorite with Sam Ryder’s “Space Man”. As usual, Graham Norton will pay tribute to the late Terry Wogan with his commentary.

The FA Cup Final

15:45, ITV and 16:00, BBC One

Chelsea vs Liverpool (start at 4:45 p.m.). It’s a repeat of the Carabao Cup final, which Liverpool overshadowed in a lengthy penalty shootout after 120 goalless minutes (thanks to VAR). The Reds, of course, are still chasing a historic four-pointer, while the Blues face an uncertain future in the post-Abramovich era. There’s a viewing option, with Gary Lineker leading the BBC’s coverage, while Mark Pougatch and ITV sneak in 15 minutes earlier.

Stream

9pm, BBC Four

In the second of these four feature-length episodes of the beloved Swedish crime drama, the spotlight turns to the team’s former army recruit, Josef (Martin Wallström). His girlfriend turns out to be the missing link between a fatal robbery at a goldsmith’s shop and a broker’s club. Martin Beck (Peter Haber) himself takes on his now usual consultant role, while Chief Operating Officer Jennie (Alexandra Beijer) grows increasingly exasperated with Josef’s confusion in his personal and professional life.

Steptoe and son: secrets and scandals

21:20, Channel 5

Even people who don’t remember watching the 1960s BBC rags-and-bones sitcom will probably have seen clips of Wilfrid Brambell’s Albert Steptoe gurning, while Harry H Corbett’s response “Dirty Old Man” surely must by now. be a meme This gossip documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at the classic Galton/Simpson comedy, revealing a political intervention that may have given Labor a majority in the general election by changing the broadcast of an episode, and a squad operation Metropolitan Police vice police actively targeting celebrities which led to the arrest. of Brambel.

Later… with Jools Holland

21:55, BBC Two

If Eurovision isn’t your cup of tea, there’s always Jools Holland, who returns with the umpteenth series of his incomparable musical extravaganza, now in a new venue (London’s Alexandra Palace). And, in even better news, the famous round format returns, tonight with Isle of Wight post-punk duo Wet Leg, Nigerian artist Obongjayar, American singer/guitarist Joe Bonamassa and London-based singer-songwriter Cat Burns. .

crazy not crazy

23:00 Documentaries Sky

And now something different for a Saturday night. Alex Gibney’s documentary profiles American forensic psychiatrist Dorothy Lewis, who investigated the psychology of killers, including serial killer Ted Bundy. Why did they choose to kill? Is the death penalty an appropriate response?

Joe Alwyn as Nick and Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations with Friends (Photo: BBC/Element Pictures/Enda Bowe)

Sunday

Pick of the Day: Conversations with Friends

22:00, BBC 3

A new adaptation of Sally Rooney’s debut novel shares Normal peopleThe subject of (the complex romantic entanglements of young Irish intellectuals) and the backdrop of Trinity College Dublin. Frances (newcomer Alison Oliver) is in her senior year and, along with her ex-girlfriend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), are now partners in a comedy double act. That friendship is threatened when they become involved with an older couple: successful writer Melissa (Jemima Kirke of Girls) and her husband, actor Nick (played by Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s former boyfriend).

MOTD Live: Women’s FA Cup Final 2022

1:50 p.m., BBC One

Chelsea’s men’s team played at Wembley on Saturday, and now it’s the turn of the women’s team (and current title holders) when Chelsea take on Manchester City. The starting gun is at 2:30 p.m.

Eden: untamed planet

7:10 p.m., BBC Two

“There are still places on Earth that remain pristine,” Helena Bonham Carter’s narrator announces as we are whisked away to the Namib Desert in southern Africa. Despite having an annual rainfall of just 5mm, the Namib is still home to more indigenous species than any other desert, including lions, elephants and giraffes. You might think there’s no place for an ostrich, but their eyeballs are bigger than their brains and can spot predators a mile away.

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

20:00, ITV

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham present live from Windsor Castle as an all-star cast of British and international talent including Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Alan Titchmarsh and Tom Cruise celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne . This theatrical arena event also features 500 horses, which will be nice for the equine-loving monarch.

Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield host the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration (Photo: Harry Page/ITV)

The Duchess of Malfi: BBC Arts at the Globe

20:00, BBC 4

Andrew Marr presents a performance of John Webster’s macabre 1614 play, starring Gemma Arterton in the title role, with David Dawson and James Garnon opposite. The piece is performed at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in the conditions of the early Jacobean theater, lit entirely by candlelight.

knight jack

9pm, BBC One

One of the many great things about the Sally Wainwright drama is the way it doesn’t make Anne Lister a model. Suranne Jones’ lesbian landowner can be haughty, gruff, and (as her lover Ann Walker chides her tonight) she speaks like a man when it comes to matters of the heart. Anne is still smarting from the malicious marriage announcement, her father regrets saying, “If you didn’t draw attention to how weird you are, they wouldn’t do these things.”

The boot

21:00, Sky Atlantic

The subtitled new series of the wartime submarine drama has apparently been delayed by a few weeks due to sensitivities over the war in Ukraine. The action now bounces between the submarine base in Kiel, neutral Lisbon with its hotbed of spies and traitors, and of course the waters of the Atlantic.

