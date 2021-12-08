News

What’s on TV Tonight: Today’s Program Guide

Zach Shipman
Ready to discover what’s on tv tonight? Let’s take a dip in the programs of the first evening today, Wednesday 8 December, with all the broadcasts broadcast on the main channels of the small screen! Let’s see immediately the guide updated and what are the scheduled appointments …

Today on TV: prime time programs

Here’s what awaits us Tonight on TV, cash programs for all tastes in the prime time of December 8, 2021:

  • Rai 1 – 21:25 – Remi: great cinema tonight on the first Rai channel, the drama film starring Daniel Auteuil, Maleaume Paquin and Virginie Ledoyen on air.
  • Rai 2 – 21:20 – Sea out: appointment with a new episode of the TV series that sees in the cast Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano, Valentina Romani, Nicolas Maupas, Massimiliano Caiazzo and Vincenzo Ferrera.
  • Rai 3 – 21:20 – Who has seen?: Federica Sciarelli leads a new episode of the historic program dedicated to cases of disappearance to the main crime stories.
  • Network 4 – 21:25 – White Zone: appointment with the in-depth program on current events conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi between interviews, inquiries, guests in the studio and in connection.
  • Channel 5 – 21:20 – All the fault of Freud, The series: appointment with the second episode of the series broadcast on Canale 5.
  • Italy 1 – 21:20 – Guardians of the Galaxy 2: great cinema with the famous action film starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.
  • La7 – 9.15 pm – It is not the Arena: Massimo Giletti returns with a new episode of his in-depth talk with many inquiries and interviews.
  • Tv8 – 21:30 – X Factor: appointment with a new stage of the talent show with Emma, ​​Mika, Manuel and Hell Raton. Ludovico Tersigni leads.

We just have to wish you good viewing!

