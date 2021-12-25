what’s open (and where) at Natale- Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

Milan, during the holidays the city slows down but does not stop, in the center but also in the suburbs. All eyes on the distribution of drugs and services. Supermarkets closed at Christmas

The Christmas weekend is no longer synonymous with total closure by shops (food and non-food). If true that supermarkets are left with their shutters down on Christmas day, however, you can breathe a sigh of relief because, in an emergency, some shops remain open on December 25th, at least in the morning.

From the center to Rozzano For instance Peck of via Spadari (the only one of the three stores in the city) at Christmas open from 8.30-12, to also allow the collection of fresh take-away food for the party lunch, and then remain closed on 26 December. There is no shortage of other establishments, not so in the center ready to work at Christmas and Boxing Day: for those who want a last minute dessert, the patisserie Turi Giovanni in via Brioschi it will be open in the morning as well as on the 26th, with the same opening hours. On December 26th, some supermarkets and shopping centers will also open again: guaranteed shopping at the Fiordaliso di Rozzano, on the other hand, the Carosello di Carugate is closed. For food, the supermarkets of the Carrefour group reopen on Sunday morning and the Carrefour Market in Corso Lodi, viale Monza and via San Gimignano resume their activity 24 hours a day. All Esselunga stores, including the Elisenda temporary pastry shop in the center, will be closed on both holidays.

The pharmacies Pharmacies, now more and more of service, also operate on Christmas day: the Lloyds Pharmacies via dei Liri, via Fratelli Zoia, via Ampere, via Luisa Battistotti Sassi, piazza De Angeli, via Famagosta and viale Monza are open (the last three 24 hours a day).

Cinema and spa The greatest classic of these days’ classics is the cinemas: both in the city and in shopping centers are open. But to relax for, and disconnect from it all, you can go to QcTermemilano: the spas in piazzale Medaglie d’Oro are open on 25 December from 9 to 24 but also Santo Stefano, from 9 to 23.

